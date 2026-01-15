Boulder iQ to exhibit at RESI JPM and MD&M West

Boulder iQ is set to attend two events over the next month to discuss medical device product development and quick-turn contract sterilisation. These two events include RESI JPM (January 14, 19, 20), which focuses on the healthcare sector, as well as MD&M West (February 3-5), which attracts attendees from the automation, design and manufacturing, plastics, packaging, and medtech industries.

Boulder iQ provides life science developers with full, integrated services that help to bring products to market. The company aids with product design and development, regulatory and quality, manufacturing and assembly, sterilisation, as well as distribution and packaging testing services.

“We're a strategic partner dedicated to helping early-stage companies get their products to market as quickly as possible,” said Jim Kasic, President and CEO of Boulder iQ. “We work with them to navigate the complex development process efficiently, effectively and successfully.”