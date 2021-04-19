BPF and PlasticsEurope event explores how to achieve sustainability in plastics

× Expand Shutterstock

The British Plastics Federation (BPF), in collaboration with PlasticsEurope, is hosting a half-day online seminar called Achieving Sustainability in Plastics on 27 April. The event will look at circularity initiatives, achieving carbon neutrality and the funding available to companies to help accelerate innovation.

Linda Crichton, the local authority recycling policy officer from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), will begin the event by explaining government legislation relating to plastics sustainability, as well as developments in the UK government’s Resources and Waste Strategy. This will be followed by two sessions exploring circularity initiatives and successes - one from SABIC’s Senior Manager Innovation Management Packaging Gert Coun, and one from Tesco’s Head of Packaging James Bull.

Achieving carbon neutrality is a major part of the overarching sustainability goals for many companies and this topic will be explored by Covestro’s Vice President of Strategy and Portfolio Development Nick Smith. Chairman of the BPF Sustainability Committee and Inovyn’s Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Manager Jason Leadbitter will also discuss the bio attribution process, which measures the extent to which fossil-fuel-derived feedstocks have been substituted by either renewable or bio-based feedstocks.

UK Research and Innovation’s (UKRI) Challenge Director for Smart Sustainable Plastics Packaging Paul Davidson will provide information about the funding available to plastics companies, before BPF Senior Recycling Issues Executive Helen Jordan explains the key findings of the recently published Recycling Roadmap. They will be followed by a panel debate on sustainability within the plastics industry featuring Professor of Polymer Science at Manchester University Michael Shaver, OPRL Executive Director Margaret Bates and Green Alliance’s Head of Resource Policy Libby Peake.

The final session of the event will feature Veolia’s Organics and Technical Director Tim Duret, who will be presenting on the role of plastics recycling in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Plastics Europe Resource Efficiency Senior Manger Adrian Whyle, said: "Our focus on sustainable consumption and production makes us rethink everything from product design to the way we deliver products to consumers. Plastics play an essential part in the creation of a sustainable economy that will enable society to thrive for future generations."

Chairman of the BPF Sustainability Committee Jason Leadbitter, commented: "Sustainability has always been of importance to the plastics industry but never more so than it is today. The value of sustainability initiatives only continues to grow, with companies increasingly keen to aim to embed sustainability into their businesses and to communicate their positive progress. This event will provide essential insight from a range of perspectives that will aid any plastics company to do just that."

Achieving Sustainability in Plastics will run from 14.00 to 16.40 on 27 April. The event costs £49 + VAT for BPF and PlasticsEurope members and £99 + VAT for non-members.