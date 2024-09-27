BPF Chemical Recycling event to explore legislation and carbon impact

Key Highlights:

The fifth edition of the British Plastics Federation’s (BPF) highly popular online Chemical Recycling event, sponsored by the Environment Exchange, will take place on 17 October 2024.

The half-day event typically has hundreds of attendees. It will provide an in-depth exploration of the chemical recycling industry in both the UK and Europe, looking at ISO standards, the latest research into the carbon impact of these technologies, and an update from the UK government.

The event will begin with AMI’s senior consultant Recycling & Sustainability Silke Einschuetz providing an overview of the current and expected capacity for chemical recycling both in the UK and Europe. Warwick University’s associate dean (Research) and deputy director of Research Degrees (WMG) Stuart Coles will then provide an updated analysis of the carbon impacts of chemical recycling. In the third session, Mura Technology’s head of sustainability Geoff Brighty will explore the ISO standard on chemical recycling.

Suzanne Stafford from Defra will then provide an update on Defra’s activities. Complementing this with a European perspective, she will be followed by Plastics Europe’s director of Climate and Production Alexander Rӧder, who will explain the current situation with chemical recycling legislation in Europe.

BPF sustainability manager Helen Jordan will highlight the work being undertaken by the BPF’s Chemical Recycling Committee to help develop chemical recycling within the UK. She will be followed by Dr. Marvin Kusenberg from the University of Ghent, who will present his work on pyrolysis.

Natrium Capital CEO Alasdair Nisbet will then discuss how to facilitate investment to grow chemical recycling capacity and capability. The final speaker is Eastman’s application development specialist plasticisers Simone Wubbe, who will talk about the company’s recent work and provide a comparison of different chemical recycling techniques, delving into glycolysis and methanolysis.

Attendees at the 2024 BPF Chemical Recycling event can also listen to a series of pre-recorded sessions from Stuff4Life and ReVentas, as well as access recordings of all four previous chemical recycling events - over 12 hours of presentations.