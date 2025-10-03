Broadway to exhibit its material innovations at K for the first time

Broadway, a UK Masterbatch manufacturer, is set to exhibit at the K Show. Travelling to Düsseldorf for the show for the first time in the company’s nearly 30-year history, Broadway will showcase its colouring expertise and latest material innovations. If you are attending K 2025, you can find Broadway in Hall 5 – British Village, Stand A28.

“We’re honoured to be present at Europe’s largest and most prestigious plastics event,” said Alexander Harvey, Sales Director at Broadway. “K 2025 offers a unique opportunity to deepen existing relationships and forge new partnerships. We have the ambition to grow our presence and sales across strategic European territories, and K 2025 provides a springboard for us to showcase our expertise in high-performance masterbatch and compound solutions.”

Broadway is sending a selection of Sales and Technical team members to the event, including:

João Carrasco: Business Development Manager, Europe (8th – 15th Oct).

Alexander Harvey: Sales Director (9th – 14th Oct).

Joe Allen: UK Sales Manager (13th – 15th Oct).

Zoe Pearson: R&D Scientist / Regulatory Advisor (9th – 10th Oct).

Stephen Rayner: Technical Director (9th – 14th Oct).

Ben Wilson: QC Supervisor & Colourist (9th – 10th Oct).

The company will take the time to highlight its Greener Solutions portfolio. The range aims to reduce the environmental impact of plastic products and plastic manufacturing through:

Product light weighting.

Enhanced recyclability.

Limiting oil-based plastics.

Production efficiency and energy savings.

Extended product lifespans.

Solutions that facilitate the use of recycled plastics.

Additionally, the Broadway team will provide their technical expertise in colour matching, special effects, and the development of customised masterbatches and compounds. The company will showcase its range of additives, including the popular MasterFoam and GrapheneXcel solutions.