Broadway showcases performance materials at Interplas 2026

Broadway will be showcasing its material innovations for modern manufacturing and enhanced sustainability at Interplas 2026 (2-4 June). The company’s stand will offer an interactive experience, allowing visitors to see, feel, and test its offerings. Event attendees can find Broadway in Hall 10, Stand K81.

× Expand Broadway Broadway heads to Interplas 2026.

“We can't wait to share our material innovations with the plastics industry at Interplas. We're bringing an interactive stand that we hope everyone will enjoy,” said Alex Harvey, Sales Director at Broadway. “Drop by and make sure you enter our competition for the chance to win a £100 voucher. See you there!”

The company’s competition will see attendees review a series of black plastic bottles, and then guess which bottle is NIR-detectable. During the show, the winner will be announced, and they will receive a £100 Amazon voucher.

What event attendees will find at Broadway’s stand:

GrapheneXcel: Improving tensile strength, impact resistance, and barrier properties across various polymers, attendees can find graphene-enhanced mouldings at Broadway’s stand.

Improving tensile strength, impact resistance, and barrier properties across various polymers, attendees can find graphene-enhanced mouldings at Broadway’s stand. NitrideXcel: Offers similar benefits to graphene but with a broader colouring potential. The innovation also offers thermal conductivity and electrical insulation. Broadway experts will be on hand to discuss NitrideXcel.

Offers similar benefits to graphene but with a broader colouring potential. The innovation also offers thermal conductivity and electrical insulation. Broadway experts will be on hand to discuss NitrideXcel. MasterFoam: Broadway will be demonstrating how the endothermic blow agent enables weight reductions of up to 10% in injection-moulded parts.

Broadway will be demonstrating how the endothermic blow agent enables weight reductions of up to 10% in injection-moulded parts. NIR-detectable black masterbatches: Free from carbon black pigments, they ensure black packaging can be accurately identified and sorted in near-infrared (NIR) recycling facilities. Visitors can see how NIR detectability is safeguarded without compromising the rich, opaque black finish.

Free from carbon black pigments, they ensure black packaging can be accurately identified and sorted in near-infrared (NIR) recycling facilities. Visitors can see how NIR detectability is safeguarded without compromising the rich, opaque black finish. ThermoSea: The red seaweed-based biopolymer developed by SymbioTex is a 100% bio-based and plastic-free resin that is home-compostable and designed to work with existing injection moulding infrastructure. Composting samples demonstrating how mouldings manufactured using ThermoSea can biodegrade within 16 weeks will be on display.

Broadway will also showcase the results of its laser marking additives with live laser marking demonstrations. These additives allow plastic surfaces to be marked via industrial laser etching, making them an alternative to traditional paper labels, inks, and adhesives. Labels can block signals during NIR recycling and impact the purity of recycled plastics. Whereas laser etching ensures essential information can remain intact.