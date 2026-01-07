CJ Tool & Mouldings confirm Interplas 2026 participation

CJ Tool & Mouldings has confirmed it will be exhibiting at Interplas 2026, the UK’s leading plastics industry exhibition, taking place at the NEC, Birmingham. Visitors can find the CJ team on Stand F110R within the PlastikCity pavilion.

× Expand cj tool & mouldings

Interplas 2026 marks the first time CJ Tool & Mouldings has exhibited at a major industry exhibition and follows a significant brand refresh completed in 2025. The exhibition represents an important step for the business as it looks to strengthen its presence within the UK plastics and engineering sector.

At the show, CJ Tool & Mouldings will be showcasing its full range of in-house capabilities, including injection mould tooling, plastic injection moulding, post-mould services and assembly, as well as its expertise in reshoring tooling projects from overseas. The team will be available throughout the event to discuss new projects, technical challenges and how CJ supports customers from concept through to production.

Nick Copson, Managing Director at CJ Tool & Mouldings said “After completing a brand refresh and rolling out strong marketing plans in 2025, Interplas 2026 feels like the perfect platform to present CJ Tool & Mouldings to the wider industry. We’re proud of the team, our capabilities and the service we provide, and we’re looking forward to sharing that at the show”

Interplas is recognised as the UK’s largest and most influential plastics industry event, bringing together manufacturers, designers, engineers and suppliers from across the sector. CJ Tool & Mouldings is looking forward to reconnecting with existing contacts, meeting new customers and exhibiting its services to a wider industry audience.