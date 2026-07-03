Coherix showcases AI-based quality control systems at AUTOMATE 2026

Coherix showcased its AI-based quality-control systems for the automated dispensing of adhesives at AUTOMATE 2026, with Dürr, Kawasaki Robotics and YRG Robotics. The solutions can be used by the electronics and automotive industries.

× Expand Coherix Coherix 3D sensor to quality check the assembly-line application of adhesives was on display at Durr’s AUTOMATE 2026 booth June 22-25 in Chicago.

Coherix’s technology helps manufacturers eliminate adhesive-application defects in real-time while also reducing material and labour costs by 25%+. Its 3D laser-based systems measure the application of adhesives, automatically correcting process variations at speeds up to 400 times per second.

“Our company’s quality-control systems combine machine learning, AI and adaptive process control to continuously optimise the application of adhesives and sealants,” said Dwight Carlson, Coherix Chairman and CEO. “We’re helping automotive and electronic-equipment manufacturers around the world improve product quality and reduce assembly-line downtime to generate significant savings in warranty, material and labour costs.”