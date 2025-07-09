Continuous Process Solutions nominated at Nachural Summer Business Awards

Continuous Process Solutions has been shortlisted for the Small Business of the Year title at this year’s Nachural Summer Business Dinner and Awards.

The Nachural Awards programme recognises the achievements of individuals and companies from across the West Midlands region, embracing businesses of all sectors.

The shortlisting tops an exciting few months for Continuous Process Solutions, which has seen its turnover more than double so far this year and new clients added to its roster of some of the biggest food and chemical producers in the UK. Earlier this year, the company also became the exclusive UK and Ireland distributor of Mingke steel belts and process machinery.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be in the running for the Small Business of the Year Award," said Jarrod Hunt, Managing Director of Continuous Process Solutions. “It’s a real tribute to my hardworking staff that we have achieved so much already in 2025, and the award nomination is the icing on the cake. The Nachural Awards celebrate the best of British business ambition and win or lose, my team and I are really looking forward to an evening of glitz, glamour and networking at the black tie ceremony.”

Winners will be announced at the Dinner and Awards on 18 July, which will be held at The Wolverhampton Racecourse and attended by 500 of the who’s who of the West Midlands’ business sector.