Debut in Birmingham: KRAIBURG TPE UK Ltd. at Interplas 2026

KRAIBURG TPE will be participating in Interplas 2026 under its own colours for the first time. This underscores the company’s long-term commitment to the British market. Following the founding of KRAIBURG TPE UK Ltd. in June 2024, this is another strategic step toward expanding the company’s own presence in the United Kingdom in a targeted manner.

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The Interplas trade fair in Birmingham has been shaping the British plastics industry since 1948. Taking part in Great Britain’s biggest and oldest plastics fair is a must for anyone wanting to establish a permanent presence in the country. With the debut of its British subsidiary, KRAIBURG TPE will now also feature at the fair, starting this year. The TPE expert team will be welcoming trade fair visitors together with Abbey Polymers, the company’s long-standing sales partner, at Booth T28 in Hall 9 at the National Exhibition Center in Birmingham from June 2 to 4.

Expansion of the company’s own presence

The founding of KRAIBURG TPE UK Ltd. in June 2024 underlines the strong importance of the British market for KRAIBURG TPE. “Our first independent appearance at Interplas marks another milestone for increased presence in Great Britain,” emphasizes Nikolaus Weiss, Head of Sales. “Interplas is a central event for exchanging current industry information and obtain information on new developments in products and processes. At the same time, our presence provides an ideal opportunity to draw the attention of customers and prospective buyers to us and our solutions. For companies that have held back so far because our office and production sites are located in Germany, it makes it much easier to access our complete product range.”

As a specialist for materials solutions, KRAIBURG TPE’s focus reaches far beyond industry boundaries. “In addition to offering standard solutions for different industries, we are present wherever new or further developments of custom-made compounds are needed,” is how Nikolaus Weiss describes the company’s own product range: “Many of the solutions that we have developed for sectors such as automotive, consumer, industry or medical technology are applicable across industries. This makes it all the more important for us to present customers and prospective buyers with the whole range of our application portfolio, to enable them to select those sections that are the best solution for their requirements.”

Presentation of Recycling Content TPEs and the FR3 series

In addition to presenting its own product range, KRAIBURG TPE UK Ltd. will be setting two other priorities for its appearance at the fair. These include the presentation of the recycling-based product range for the automotive market, which combines a broad range of applications with a recycling content of up to 77 percent. These Recycling Content TPEs have been specially tailored to the requirements of the automotive market and cover the whole hardness range from 20 to 95 Shore A. They are suitable for various interior and exterior applications, as well as in automotive powertrains.

The second priority being presented by KRAIBURG TPE at the fair will be the new FR3 series. These compounds meet stringent fire safety requirements in their intended applications—such as those specified in the EN 45545-2 European Railway Standard for Fire Safety. Apart from being specifically suitable for fire protection, FR3-TPEs have additional material-specific characteristics that make them particularly suitable for applications in environments with high safety requirements. These include significantly optimized compression set values for halogen-free and flame-retardant TPEs.