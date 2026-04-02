Design Innovation in Plastics links with FANUC UK & Sierra 57 Consult

FANUC UK and Sierra 57 Consult have linked up with Design Innovation in Plastics (DIP) this year to provide a training course specifically for the competition’s 2026 finalists. They will be introducing the students to injection moulding and other manufacturing methods, giving them the opportunity to have hands-on experience of high-tech processing.

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The 2026 finalists will be offered the tailored course at FANUC UK’s training academy in Coventry, with the actual training to be delivered by Sierra 57 Consult. Upon passing the course each student will receive a Continuous Professional Development Certificate (CPD), endorsed by the Institute of Materials Minerals and Mining (IOM3), which will be presented to them at the DIP Award Ceremony in June. The knowledge and qualifications gained by the students will help them further develop their products in readiness for the final judging session which takes place in London on May 08.

DIP challenges university graduates all over the UK and Ireland to design a new product made primarily from plastics, showing evidence of a clear understanding of the principles of sustainability within their designs. Injection moulding is frequently a key part of the development of their products along with knowledge of different plastics and related materials.

Chairman of DIP, Martin Sixsmith, said: “FANUC UK’s four-day training course will give our undergraduate finalists a real step up into the world of plastics processing and production. We’ve always tried to offer our finalists genuine help and experience as they make their way into the world of design, so we are delighted to have FANUC UK and Sierra 57 Consult on board to help us do this.”

FANUC UK’s Vice Managing Director, Andy Armstrong, said: "By working with Sierra 57 Consult, we’re able to deliver tailored, industry-relevant training for the plastics sector. It’s excellent to support an initiative like Design Innovation in Plastics, which plays such an important role in nurturing the next generation of designers and engineers. We’re proud to help equip these finalists with practical skills and insights that will support their future careers.”

DIP’s 2026 competition is currently going through preliminary judging, with entries being examined closely by its panel of industry judges, who will whittle them down to a final six, to be announced shortly. The industry training course will take place over four days during April and the students will travel to London on May 8 for final judging. The award ceremony takes place on June 12.