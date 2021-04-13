DuPont advances innovative solutions for a sustainable future

Sustainability in innovation, design, sourcing, and operations will be highlighted in the solutions exhibited by DuPont at Chinaplas 2021.

Featuring advancements that help enhance applications in automotive, electronic, industrial and consumer applications, DuPont aims to demonstrate innovations to create a more sustainable tomorrow.

Jeroen Bloemhard, Global Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Performance Materials, DuPont Mobility & Materials, said: “Inventing a better now to build a better world for tomorrow is what DuPont’s sustainability goals are all about. Beyond lowering our carbon footprint and improving operations for less waste and better energy efficiency, we are incorporating sustainability practises into how we collaborate with customers and the supply chain. Plastics stewardship is essential to our planet and we are committed to ensuring that sustainability is inherent in everything we do.”

Alongside its automotive and electronics solutions, DuPont will also be highlighting a wide portfolio of plastics that lend themselves to sustainable design to help make stronger, lighter, and more durable parts. In addition, the company will feature colour TPSiV – soft and flexible TPEs that improve comfort, ergonomics, and design flexibility with exceptional aesthetics and haptics. TPSiV elastomers are ready to use, melt processable, and recyclable. It does not require post processing step to deliver desired smooth feel and surface finishing.

DuPont’s experts are said to be excited to once again meet in-person with customers and partners.

