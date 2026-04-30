ENGEL showcases two new machine ranges at Interplas 2026

ENGEL has announced that it will be bringing its victory electric and WINTEC e-win injection moulding machinery to Interplas 2026 (2-4 June). The words ‘innovative, sustainable, and competitive’ will encompass the company’s stand at the show, with the machinery demonstrating ENGEL’s innovation and sustainability efforts, while also acknowledging the need to remain competitive in today’s manufacturing climate. Event attendees can find ENGEL in Hall 11, Stand G50.

× Expand ENGEL ENGEL's WINTEC e-win

When looking ahead to Interplas 2029, ENGEL expressed its desire to remain as a market leader for injection moulding machines. Additionally, the company hopes to continue to push the boundaries of technology and AI assistance tools, while also developing its solutions to address the shortage of skilled workers.

Q&A: ENGEL looks forward to introducing visitors to its solutions at Interplas 2026

Interplas Insights: What is the highlight of your company’s booth at Interplas this year?

ENGEL: The highlight of ENGEL’s booth at Interplas this year is the showcase of two new machine ranges: a cutting-edge all-electric tie-bar-less injection moulding machine and a breakthrough all-electric machine coming out of our plant in China.

The victory electric sets new standards of precision, energy efficiency and flexibility. Its completely redesigned clamping unit combines the proven advantages of tie-bar-less technology with the dynamics of electric drive systems.

And the WINTEC e-win delivers exceptional ROI through uncompromised precision, efficiency and stability backed by ENGEL. Interplas 2026 offers the perfect opportunity for visitors to get up close to these machines that push the boundaries in efficiency, precision and sustainability in plastics manufacturing.

Interplas Insights: Describe your Interplas booth in three words and explain why you picked them.

ENGEL: Innovative, sustainable, competitive. All three words encompass both our booth presentation and company philosophy. As explained previously, the two machines showcased are the leading edge in injection moulding machine innovation. For example, the victory electric is the 7th generation machine of 35 years of tie-bar-less experience. Together with our customers, we are designing resource-saving injection moulding processes, with our machines at the heart of these. The need to be competitive in today's manufacturing climate is crucial. The machines and technology showcased at the booth will offer a route for customers to stay ahead of their competition. The WINTEC e-win, for example, will increase customers' productivity, which has a knock-on effect on cost reduction, through lower scrap rates, less energy consumption and lower maintenance costs. All of which help with ROI.

Interplas Insights: Where do you see yourself when Interplas 2029 comes along?

ENGEL: At Interplas 2029, we want to still be market leaders for injection moulding machines, pushing the boundaries of technology and AI assistance tools for future-proofing the plastics industry. We have developed the first autonomous injection moulding cell. The fully automated cell uses digital assistance systems from our inject AI portfolio. With inject AI, ENGEL takes digital process optimisation to a new level. Building on the inject 4.0 platform, the new solution combines many years of injection moulding expertise with artificial intelligence – creating a production environment in which machine, process and quality assurance interact intelligently and proactively. These innovations will only develop further over the next few years as we address the shortage of skilled workers. Exciting times ahead (but for now let’s enjoy Interplas 2026!)

× Expand ENGEL ENGEL at Interplas 2023

Catch more of our chat with ENGEL in the April edition of the BP&R magazine.