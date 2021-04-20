Entry Deadline for Plastics Recycling Awards Europe Extended to 30 April

Organisers of the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2021 have extended the entry deadline for all seven award categories until Friday 30 April 2021. The judging panel for the 2021 awards has also been revealed.

The award categories are:

Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product

Building & Construction Product

Household & Leisure Product

Plastic Packaging Product

Product Technology Innovation

Recycling Machinery Innovation

Plastics Recycling Ambassador

Award winners in recent years have included diverse and innovative brands such as Volvo, Philips, Samsonite, Danone, Garçon Wines, Ampacet, Interseroh, EREMA, Procter & Gamble, Multiport, Cedo Folien, GreenMatter, Verstraete in mould labels, Caroda BV and MAS.

Professor Kim Ragaert of Ghent University, the materials scientist and leading authority on plastics recycling who was named Plastics Recycling Ambassador 2020 has joined the awards judging panel for 2021. Her fellow judges include two other previous winners of the Plastics Recycling Ambassador Award: Gian de Belder, Technical Director, R&D Packaging Sustainability at Procter & Gamble and Willemijn Peeters CEO of Searious Business. They join Ton Emans, President of Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE);Karen Laird, Editor of Sustainable Plastics and Rune Thoralfsson, Owner and Director of plastic film recycler Norfolier GreenTec AS.

“With the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe now in their fourth year, it is very gratifying to see the number and quality of entries from across the different sectors rising higher every year,” said Ton Emans, PRE President. “Our diverse panel of judges are uniquely qualified for the difficult task of selecting this year’s winners in all categories, bringing together as they do expertise and experience from across the plastics recycling value chain as well as academia, the media and environmentalism.”

Product designers, design engineers, plastics processors, manufacturers, brand owners, retailers and suppliers of recycled plastic products are all invited to enter. Successful finalists will be announced in an online livestream event taking place on 15 June and showcased during both days of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE). The awards will be presented to the winners on the second day of the show, 5 November 2021, at the RAI, Amsterdam.

The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe are organised jointly by Plastics Recyclers Europe and Crain Communications, organisers of PRSE. EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen GmbH, Fimic SRL and Tomra Sorting Recycling are platinum sponsors of the 2021 Awards.

The Plastics Recycling Show is a pan-European, free-to-attend exhibition and a conference designed specifically for plastics recycling professionals. It brings together key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and do business. A broad cross-section of the industry is represented at the event including plastics recycling machinery and equipment suppliers, plastic material suppliers and compounders, pre-processors, plastics recyclers, waste management specialists and industry associations.