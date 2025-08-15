eurolaser to exhibit its M-800 CO2 laser cutting system at K 2025

eurolaser GmbH is set to showcase its high-end technology for efficient industrial plastics processing at K 2025. The highlight of the company’s stand is its M-800 CO 2 laser cutting system, featuring an automatic shuttle table. Designed for maximum productivity in 24/7 operation, the modular system demonstrates how laser technology, combined with automation, can minimise downtime.

× Expand eurolaser eurolaser M-800 laser cutting system with shuttle table for automated processes.

The shuttle table allows for parallel loading and unloading during cutting, ideal for industrial manufacturing processes with high throughput. Meanwhile, mechanical tools like milling units can be integrated and used in parallel with the laser. This makes other processing options, like those for materials not primarily suited to laser cutting, possible.

Additionally, eurolaser will be exhibiting an option for large-format laser engraving. Boasting razor-sharp raster engravings across the entire processing area, the company is showcasing the quality and versatility of its systems.

eurolaser’s modular systems are fully customisable and suitable for sheets, plates, and rolls. The solutions prioritise efficiency, flexibility, and durability.

If you are attending K 2025 (8-10 October) in Düsseldorf, Germany, you can find eurolaser in Hall 4, Stand B63.