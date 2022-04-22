EXPO-NET looking to blow minds during JEC World

Plastic net manufacturer EXPO-NET Danmark A/S is exhibiting at JEC World 2022 to showcase its wind energy applications, which it has produced for OEMs for more than 25 years with custom designed, recyclable, extruded thermoplastic resin flow mesh products.

Green vacuum infusion mesh in production

The complete range, including EXPO-NET’s rapid air release tubular resin flow mesh, is being promoted this year at JEC World. This product is capable of providing benefits for renewable energy and other sectors by infusing complex composite components, according to an EXPO-NET press release. For complex infused fibre reinforced plastic (FRP) composite parts such ass rotor blades, the Hjørring, Denmark-based manufacturer recommends a combination of a flat, drapable, fine plastic net with a heavier, wide tubular net for certain sections of a component to improve productivity and quality. The latter is designed to accelerate resin flow and provide a rapid air release channel which speeds up the removal of air from narrower laminate sections and part extremities.

Tubular resin flow mesh is one of EXPO-NET’s more recent product innovations for the composites industry, from a development project with a strategic OEM customer looking to improve productivity even further and reduce overall production costs per blade.

René Balslev Andersen, Nordic & Baltic Regional Sales Manager for EXPO-NET, said: “Customers can typically shorten production cycle times and reduce overall manufacturing costs to such an extent that the NPD payback time and added flow mesh material cost is very quickly recovered and results in significantly increasing bottom line profitability. Not just wind blade producers, but anyone infusing large FRP parts can also benefit.”

Trials have demonstrated that using an incorrect design and combination of resin flow mesh flow significantly increases the likelihood of a rejected part due to premature resins hardening, resulting in dry laminate sections and trapped air voids.

The composites for renewables sector has to remain flexible and responsive to changing customer requirements by rapidly altering custom-made flow mesh product dimensions as needed, which the team of experts will be keen to exemplify at the event.