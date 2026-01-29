FANUC highlights importance of sustainability and automation to UK manufacturing success

FANUC UK’s Vice Managing Director, Andy Armstrong, has highlighted the importance of sustainability and automation in driving a resilient, smart and globally competitive UK manufacturing sector.

× Expand fanuc

Speaking on the first day of ‘The Future of Precision Engineering’ event – held at FANUC’s Coventry headquarters on 27-29 January 2026 to showcase the latest advances in injection moulding, robotics and CNC manufacturing – Andy stated, “In the plastics sector, we are seeing a shift towards the use of bio-based and recyclable materials, and a focus on sustainable manufacturing solutions. It’s no longer just ‘good to be green’ – it’s now a business necessity. Against a backdrop of rising operational costs, regulatory changes, supply chain challenges and an ongoing skills shortage, every penny counts. The use of automation and AI to effect cost-saving measures such as energy efficiency, increased productivity and better use of human employees is essential if UK manufacturers are to remain competitive in both the domestic and global markets.”

AI & connectivity + European ROBOSHOT premiere

FANUC UK’s three-day Open House event brings together leading figures in the worlds of automation, plastics and wider manufacturing to discuss the biggest topics affecting companies right now. While Day 1 focuses on sustainability, Day 2 is set to address AI and connectivity, with Day 3 shining a light on education and training. Morning presentations and lively panel debates will be followed each day by the opening of a packed exhibition area featuring over 30 of FANUC’s partners (including Hi-Tec, Piovan, Mold Masters, Ultrapolymers and Solinatra), delivering live automation demo cells and exciting exhibitor presentations.

The event also showcases the best of FANUC’s own robotic and automation solutions, including 6-axis robots, automated drilling machines and injection moulding machines. The highlight is the European debut of FANUC’s newest addition to the ROBOSHOT range – the 350-tonne S350C all-electric machine, bringing faster mould times and AI-assisted energy-saving functions.

BPF survey results revealed

Following Andy’s Armstrong’s keynote presentation on Day 1, the British Plastics Federation’s Member Services Director, Stephen Hunt, took to the floor to deliver the main findings from the January 2026 Business Conditions Survey. Hot off the press, Stephen revealed an improving picture for the plastics industry compared to the previous three surveys, stating: “The decline we’ve seen over the last 18 months is definitely slowing.” Stephen also revealed that sustainability is becoming increasingly important to BPF member companies. A total of 64% of respondents confirmed that they have an ESG policy in place, with a further 21% actively working on one; while 36% already have a net zero strategy, and 31% are actively creating one.

Stephen was followed by an enlightening panel discussion featuring Jamie Riley from Robinson PLC, FANUC’s Sam Carr, Tom Reardon of Bloom-in-Box, and Solinatra’s Stephen Rundle. Sharing practical tips for incorporating sustainability into every part of the manufacturing process, and revealing the energy and cost-saving benefits that smart automation solutions can bring, they engaged in lively interactions with many attendees who were keen to share their own experiences and challenges.

Witness the future

Hosted by MTDCNC’s Lyndsey Vickers, ‘The Future of Precision Engineering’ continues this Wednesday and Thursday with more exciting debates, presentations and demonstrations to come.

Andy Armstrong adds: “Whether you’re looking to reduce cycle times, cut your energy consumption, increase your supply chain resilience, upskill your workforce or utilise AI and automation to increase your productivity, it will all be on offer this week at FANUC. We’re excited to share our technology, insights and experience with you to help drive a strong, smarter and more sustainable future for UK manufacturing.”