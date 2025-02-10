FANUC UK seeks the next young robotics superstar

WorldSkills UK Industrial Robotics competition 2025 opens for applications 3-28 March.

× Expand FANUC UK

FANUC UK continues its commitment to inspire the next generation of engineers by supporting a search to find the UK’s best young robotics talent. For the fifth year in a row, the company is partnering with WorldSkills UK for the annual Industrial Robotics competition. This is aimed at giving young people the opportunity to learn how to programme a robot, enhance their engineering prowess, develop valuable workplace skills and earn the chance to represent Squad UK at the international finals in Tokyo.

The competition is open to teams of two young people, who must be within a year of completing a relevant Level 3 Apprenticeship and/or hold qualifications in an engineering-based subject (to a minimum Level 3 or equivalent). The contest has been designed to accommodate participants with different abilities and is accessible to those with little to no knowledge of robotic systems, as well as those with a robotics background.

Hands-on robotics training

The first stage of the competition takes place online from 22-25 April 2025 and will comprise a virtual task using FANUC’s Robot Simulation Software. Successful competitors will then be invited to take part in the live Qualifiers Round, where they will complete a timed robot task at the Smart Factory Expo at the NEC, Birmingham on 4-5 June.

FANUC’s team of robotics experts will provide hands-on training to participants ahead of the National Finals, to be held in Coventry on 11-13 November 2025 at FANUC UK’s Open House event. Eligible competitors can represent Squad UK at the International Finals in Tokyo.

Inspiring a love of engineering

For FANUC, the WorldSkills UK competition has become an annual fixture and forms an integral part of the company’s commitment to inspiring the next generation of engineers and plugging the skills gap. “Year-on-year, we’ve seen the quality of participants improve and I’m sure that 2025 will be no different,” says Paul Coombes, competition organiser and Head of Technical for FANUC UK.

“There are so many benefits to taking part in the WorldSkills UK Industrial Robotics competition – not least the chance to learn from real automation experts how to programme actual robots, hopefully kickstarting a love of robotics that could lead to a future career in the industry. But also, soft skills such as teamwork, record keeping and presenting. And of course, the chance to boost your CV and stand out from the crowd when applying for jobs and apprenticeships in the future. I’d encourage anyone with an interest in engineering to give it a try – you really do have nothing to lose!”