Plastribution's Festival of Polymer Innovation (FoPI) pushes the boundaries of industry events

Plastribution’s free-to-attend Festival of Polymer Innovation (FoPI) is transforming the delivery of industry events. Rather than following a traditional conference model, FoPI adopts a vibrant, festival-style approach designed to energise, inspire and connect the polymer community.

The core idea behind FoPI is to create a unique space where innovation, learning and entertainment meet. It aims to provide a dynamic platform to showcase the latest advancements in polymer technology while promoting meaningful engagement between professionals from across the value chain.

[GD] How does a festival-themed event differ from the traditional conference format, and why did you choose it for FoPI?

[Plastribution] What sets FoPI apart is its rejection of the conventional, often rigid, format of industry conferences. Instead, the event mirrors the spirit of British summer festivals, such as Glastonbury, combining headline talks with live music, street food and immersive exhibitions. This lively format encourages open dialogue, creativity and spontaneous networking in a more relaxed and enjoyable setting.

The ‘Mainstage’ concept features 20-minute, high-impact talks centred on solving real-world polymer challenges, ensuring content remains punchy and digestible. Complementing this are themed tents, relaxation areas and structured networking spaces, all of which contribute to a more human-centric and inclusive event experience.

[GD] What can guests expect from this year’s edition in terms of entertainment, exhibitions, topics, etc?

[Plastribution] This year’s edition takes place on 11th September 2025 at the Heart of England Centre and promises to build on the momentum of last year’s successful debut. Guests can look forward to an exciting mix of technical insight and festival flair. The Mainstage sessions will explore critical themes, including artificial intelligence in manufacturing, smart processing technologies, sustainability strategies and reshoring initiatives.

A standout feature of FoPI is its interactive exhibitor zones, where attendees can get hands-on with the latest innovations in materials, processing equipment and circular economy solutions. Throughout the day and into the evening, entertainment will include acoustic music performances, live bands, fire breathers and outdoor games, creating an atmosphere that encourages both informal networking and genuine enjoyment.

[GD] Can you give a sneak peek into anything that will be different from last year?

[Plastribution] Among the new features for 2025 are expanded content streams and enhanced exhibitor zones designed to be even more immersive. Additionally, a more structured approach to networking will be implemented, allowing guests to form meaningful connections while still enjoying the event’s relaxed vibe. The AV experience has been improved to provide a professional, high-quality production standard, reinforcing the festival’s ‘mainstage’ credentials.

Plastribution’s organisers have also hinted at new sponsor collaborations and additional content strands, promising further enhancements to the overall experience.

[GD] Among this year’s event sponsors is Interplas. How is this partnership going to play out at the event, and what do you hope to achieve through it?

[Plastribution] Among the headline sponsors for this year’s FoPI is Interplas, which will be taking over the Networking Marquee, a key area of the festival where connections are made, ideas are exchanged and collaborations begin. This dedicated space, branded with Interplas identity, will serve as the social and professional hub of the event, merging structured networking sessions with informal meet-ups in a relaxed and engaging environment.

By sponsoring the Networking Marquee, Interplas plays a vital role in facilitating dialogue within the polymer community. From one-to-one introductions and sector-specific roundtables to spontaneous conversations over coffee or cocktails, this space is designed to promote meaningful connections as easily and enjoyably as possible.

The partnership reinforces Interplas’ ongoing commitment to uniting the industry, supporting innovation and building relationships that help drive progress. For both FoPI and Interplas, the aim is to increase the quality and depth of networking, ensuring that every attendee leaves with valuable new contacts and fresh opportunities.

[GD] What do you hope people to walk away with after the event?

[Plastribution] At its core, FoPI focuses on creating moments that matter. Whether through a groundbreaking idea shared on stage, a meaningful conversation sparked over street food or a practical experience with new technology, the event is designed to leave a lasting impression. Attendees can expect to walk away with valuable insights, fresh perspectives and a renewed sense of energy and purpose.

By merging content, collaboration and creativity, Plastribution’s FoPI aims to establish a new standard for the industry event experience, placing people, innovation and interaction at its centre.

To learn more about the event, please visit here. To sign up for a complimentary ticket, click here.