Festival-themed Plastribution event set to redefine industry gatherings

Key Highlights:

Polymer distributor, Plastribution, is finalising preparations for its festival-themed event, the Festival of Polymer Innovation (FOPI), being held at the Heart of England Events Centre in Warwickshire on 4 September.

Inspired by renowned UK festivals, the FOPI aims to change traditional corporate events with a fresh and innovative approach. The centrepiece of Plastribution’s FOPI will be the ‘mainstage’, where industry influencers from manufacturing and material development will showcase their latest technologies. The mainstage will feature talks and demonstrations on novel solutions in material handling, process cooling and intelligent machinery systems.

Plastribution’s supply partners will also present their most recent innovations, including edible materials, climate-positive solutions and highly technical compounds. Presenters will have 20-minute slots for focused, solutions-oriented presentations. In true festival style, the event will also include entertainment, with bands and musical talent from the UK plastics industry.

The event has quickly attracted industry leaders, including the Ministry of Justice, ExxonMobil, Ducor Petrochemicals, TotalEnergies, Berry Global, Notpla, UBQ, Engel and Summit Systems amongst others, all of whom will be part of a mini-exhibition.

“British festivals have a long history of bringing people together, regardless of their background; Plastribution aims to capture this spirit with the FOPI, creating an inviting atmosphere for all business levels. The event encourages attendees to ask questions, learn and share ideas in a stimulating environment,” said Phil Little, Plastribution’s technical & business development manager.

Plastribution's Festival of Polymer Innovation sets a new standard for industry events by fostering an inclusive and informative environment. The FOPI aims to become a landmark event in the polymer industry, much like Glastonbury in the music world. The Heart of England Conference Centre was selected for the event due to its expansive space, excellent accessibility and proximity to Birmingham airport, train stations and hotels.

“The venue's large space allows us to accommodate many guests, and we encourage our partners to use this space creatively. With ample parking and great accessibility, we hope to attract a diverse cross-section of the industry. We can’t wait to welcome guests to the event. And while we can’t guarantee sunshine, our team is committed to delivering a fantastic celebration of UK polymers,” added Phil.

For more information and to secure a free ticket to the event, visit here.