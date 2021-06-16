Finalists Announced for Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2021

Finalists in the fourth edition of the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe were an announced in a livestream event that took place today (15 June 2021). The winners of the seven award categories will be announced on 5 November, the second day of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe taking place at the RAI Amsterdam, where all 55 finalists will be showcased.

“Finalist products and projects are all made in Europe and shortlisted products all contain a minimum of 50% recycled plastics,” said Ton Emans, President of Plastics Recyclers Europe. “We received over 70 applications from brand owners, raw material producers, machine and equipment producers, and more - representing the whole plastics value chain and beyond. This is a great testament to the quality of plastics recycling in Europe’s increasingly circular economy.”

“Congratulations to all of the finalists in this year’s awards. These incredible projects and products prove our sector’scommitment to the recycling and reuse of plastics,” said Brennan Lafferty Vice President, Crain Communications. “They show us all that by working together we can make great things from recycled plastics and substantially increase the uptake of recyclates.”

Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2021 Finalists:

Building & Construction Product of the Year: interior and exterior construction products of all types:

• ArmaPET Eco50 by Armacell Benelux S.C.S

• Good Plastic recycled marine plastic construction/decoration panel by The Good Plastic Company

• Paving Grid Stella Green/ Stella Padd by ML Sp. z o.o.

• Soundbarrier Block by Palikka Oy

• ULTRA ECOSTONE®️ by Palikka Oy

Recycling Machinery Innovation of the Year: increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of plastic recycling processes:

• ABMF-PET-C by BritAS Recycling-Anlagen GmbH

• BKG® FlexDisc™ by Nordson BKG GmbH

• Epsilon Recycling Machine by Plasmac Srl

• FLAKE SCAN by Sesotec GmbH

• INTAREMA® TVEplus® RegrindPro® + ReFresher by EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Ges.m.b.H.

• LUBO Anti Wrapping StarScreen® (AWS) by Lubo Recycling Solutions and Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions as part of the Bollegraaf Group

• Max-AI® AQC-C Max-AI® by Bulk Handling Systems (BHS) and National Recovery Technologies (NRT)

• Cyclops by PAL srl

• SPA Screw pump by FIMIC Srl

• Trebo's fluid-mechanical sorting technology by Trebo

• VIZ - infinitely flexible, ingeniously adaptable plastics shredding machine by Vecoplan AG

Plastic Packaging Product of the Year: judged on design innovation with recycled content and design for recycling:

• Basiq Pallet by Attero

• Hamburgs Wertstoff Innovative by Veolia - Multiport GmbH, Unilever Deutschland Holding GmbH, TUHH – Hamburg University of Technology, BUDNI Handels - und Service GmbH & Co. KG and Stadtreinigung Hamburg

• Joules Click & Collect Bag by Braskem & Duo & Joules

• Evian label-free bottle designed to be circular SAEME by Danone Eaux France

• Project Roy by Reckitt Benckiser

• Reborn R100 PLUS by Reborn Group

• SASI® range by Schoeller Allibert

• SIPA DUO MiniStackable by SIPA

Product Technology Innovation of the Year: improving recyclability of plastic products or incorporating recycled materials in product production:

• All in One Pods - Laundry Pouches for Ariel, Lenor, Dash, Tide and Fairy by Procter & Gamble

• CirKular+™ for Innovative Plastics Upcycling and Circular Economy Solutions by Kraton Polymers LLC

• ColorMatrix SmartHeat RHC by Avient Corporation

• MAGNUM ECO by Samsonite Europe NV, SUEZ, LyondellBasell

• RECOTHENE high performance recycled polythene pellets by Chase Plastics

• Recyclable PP Trigger Sprayer by Reckitt

• Recyclable Toothpaste Tube - Smile for Good by Colgate-Palmolive

• reSound R Recycled Content Thermoplastic Elastomers by Avient Corporation

Household & Leisure Product of the Year: covering all types of domestic and leisure goods with recycled content:

• Afterlife Bench by Supernovas

• Circular Green Rope by PLASTIX

• Curver SMART ECO Foodkeeper by Keter

• Eclipse Wall Lamp by Polimeer

• Eradico by Rentokil Initial

• HÅG Capisco Puls - auburn coloured made of recycled snow plough markers by Flokk

• HÅLLBAR waste bin by Morssinkhof Rymoplast & Inter IKEA

• Lounge chair from rHDPE by Searious Business

• Rockeees by Coolrec Plastics bv

• Thales Eco SIM by Thales and Veolia

• Waste Bins made of recycled material by Schwarz Group, PreZero, Lidl and Jelenia Plast

Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product of the Year: plastic parts used in automotive and electrical products incorporating recycled material:

• Arçelik Eco-Sustain Washing Machine by Arçelik A.Ş.

• Holder Soundgenerator by Pöpplemann Kunststoff Technik GmbH

• Recycled Plastic Battery Box by Ford Otosan

• Speed Home WLAN by Deutsche Telekom AG

• Speedport Smart 4 by Deutsche Telekom AG

• Volvo XC60 Front Bumper 2021 by Volvo Cars