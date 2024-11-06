First Plastics Recycling Awards India finalists announced

The Plastics Recycling Awards India recognise and celebrate achievement throughout all parts of the plastics recycling chain in India. The finalists in the first one have been announced, and will feature in a dedicated area at the Plastics Recycling Show India (PRS India) taking place at the NESCO Bombay Exhibition Center (BEC) in Mumbai from 4 to 6 December.

“Every project and product that has been shortlisted exemplifies the increasing level of investment that the Indian recycling industry is now applying at all levels of the sector,” said Taher Patrawala, Managing Director of Media Fusion. “We are delighted to be recognising the commitment and hard work of these finalists. May their success serve as a catalyst in India’s drive towards global leadership in plastics recycling and the circular use of plastics.”

Plastics Recycling Awards India Finalists

Best Community Effort for Recycling

Anubhuti Welfare Foundation

Hasiru Dala

ReCircle

Repurpose Global

Shristi Waste Management Services

Recycled Plastic Product

Thermoformed Flower Pots, Arun Plasto Moulders (India)

Dodhia Petoloop™, Dodhia Synthetics

TECHNYL 4EARTH C2E 216 V30 BK, DOMO Engineering Plastics India

Artificial Eucalyptus Leaf Stem, Essen Speciality Films

Sereno, Frontier Polymers

Bio Medical Garbage Bags, Re Sustainability & Recycling

Chemically Recycled rPET : chips, yarns, speciality building blocks , revalyu Recycling (India)

Recycled Plastic Packaging Product

100% Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET) in packaging, Coca-Cola

100% Sustainable FIBC Jumbo Bags made from PET/PCR (rPET), Packem Umasree

BOPP Laminated Bags, Pashupati Group

Technology and Innovation

100% PET Bottle-to-Bag Project, Packem Umasree

Banyan Nation, Banyan Sustainable Waste Management

Chemical Recycling of PET, revalyu Recycling (India)

E-GO R polyolefin recycling extruders, Rajoo Bausano Extrusion

SUKA, Ishitva Robotic Systems

Affordable Small Sparkling Pack (ASSP), Coca-Cola India

Plastics Recycling Company

Adiva Polymers

Banyan Sustainable Waste Management

Go Rewise by Ganesha Ecosphere

HK Industries

Nepra Resource Management

Pashupati Group

RE Sustainability and Recycling

Recinloop Innovations

revalyu Recycling (India)

Uma Plastic

Plastics Recycling Ambassador

Deepak Mehta, Founder and Managing Partner, Leevams

Mani Kishore Vajipeyajula, Co Founder and CEO, Banyan Nation

Mansoor Gous, Dry Waste Collection Centre Operator, Hasiru Dala

Sreenivasulu M R, Reuse and Rebuild

The Plastics Recycling Show India brings together key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and do business.

The latest trends in the plastics recycling sector will be explored in depth during the event’s three-day conference, which will provide a holistic view of the whole plastic recycling value chain, drawing together legislators, major brands, recyclers and the plastics recycling and manufacturing industry. Local and international experts will address key themes including the circular economy, regulations, challenges, opportunities, innovations, technologies and trends, and share insights and experiences from across the sector promoting the sustainable use of plastics.