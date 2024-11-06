First Plastics Recycling Awards India finalists announced

The Plastics Recycling Awards India recognise and celebrate achievement throughout all parts of the plastics recycling chain in India. The finalists in the first one have been announced, and will feature in a dedicated area at the Plastics Recycling Show India (PRS India) taking place at the NESCO Bombay Exhibition Center (BEC) in Mumbai from 4 to 6 December.
“Every project and product that has been shortlisted exemplifies the increasing level of investment that the Indian recycling industry is now applying at all levels of the sector,” said Taher Patrawala, Managing Director of Media Fusion. “We are delighted to be recognising the commitment and hard work of these finalists. May their success serve as a catalyst in India’s drive towards global leadership in plastics recycling and the circular use of plastics.”
Plastics Recycling Awards India Finalists
Best Community Effort for Recycling
- Anubhuti Welfare Foundation
- Hasiru Dala
- ReCircle
- Repurpose Global
- Shristi Waste Management Services
Recycled Plastic Product
- Thermoformed Flower Pots, Arun Plasto Moulders (India)
- Dodhia Petoloop™, Dodhia Synthetics
- TECHNYL 4EARTH C2E 216 V30 BK, DOMO Engineering Plastics India
- Artificial Eucalyptus Leaf Stem, Essen Speciality Films
- Sereno, Frontier Polymers
- Bio Medical Garbage Bags, Re Sustainability & Recycling
- Chemically Recycled rPET : chips, yarns, speciality building blocks , revalyu Recycling (India)
Recycled Plastic Packaging Product
- 100% Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET) in packaging, Coca-Cola
- 100% Sustainable FIBC Jumbo Bags made from PET/PCR (rPET), Packem Umasree
- BOPP Laminated Bags, Pashupati Group
Technology and Innovation
- 100% PET Bottle-to-Bag Project, Packem Umasree
- Banyan Nation, Banyan Sustainable Waste Management
- Chemical Recycling of PET, revalyu Recycling (India)
- E-GO R polyolefin recycling extruders, Rajoo Bausano Extrusion
- SUKA, Ishitva Robotic Systems
- Affordable Small Sparkling Pack (ASSP), Coca-Cola India
Plastics Recycling Company
- Adiva Polymers
- Banyan Sustainable Waste Management
- Go Rewise by Ganesha Ecosphere
- HK Industries
- Nepra Resource Management
- Pashupati Group
- RE Sustainability and Recycling
- Recinloop Innovations
- revalyu Recycling (India)
- Uma Plastic
Plastics Recycling Ambassador
- Deepak Mehta, Founder and Managing Partner, Leevams
- Mani Kishore Vajipeyajula, Co Founder and CEO, Banyan Nation
- Mansoor Gous, Dry Waste Collection Centre Operator, Hasiru Dala
- Sreenivasulu M R, Reuse and Rebuild
The Plastics Recycling Show India brings together key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and do business.
The latest trends in the plastics recycling sector will be explored in depth during the event’s three-day conference, which will provide a holistic view of the whole plastic recycling value chain, drawing together legislators, major brands, recyclers and the plastics recycling and manufacturing industry. Local and international experts will address key themes including the circular economy, regulations, challenges, opportunities, innovations, technologies and trends, and share insights and experiences from across the sector promoting the sustainable use of plastics.