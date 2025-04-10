From Glasto to Plasto

Hosted at the Heart of England Conference Centre last September, Plastribution’s inaugural Festival of Polymer Innovation (FoPI) 2024 gathered polymer industry professionals in a relaxed environment. Now, all eyes are on FoPI 2025, setting up to be another high-energy experience.

× Expand Plastribution

Inspired by the legendary UK festival scene, FoPI 2024 united industry icons and fresh talent on the ‘Mainstage’. Breaking from the traditional conference format, the team behind FoPI selected plastics pioneers to deliver sharp, 20-minute solutions-driven insights into material handling, process cooling and intelligent machinery.

Trailblazing headliners like ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, Berry Global and Notpla, alongside show partners, Engel and Summit Systems, stepped into the spotlight to deliver their hits to a packed, 400+ strong seated arena. With innovative AV technology in a sound-proofed space, the Mainstage created an immersive experience, making everyone feel part of the action from start ‘til finish.

“Come Together” - Uniting the polymer industry

The event wasn’t just about showcasing cutting-edge technology; it was also about bringing people together to collaborate and spark fresh thinking in a vibrant setting.

The networking tent came alive throughout the day, offering a more relaxed environment than traditional meeting spaces. Attendees praised this fresh approach, with one visitor calling it 'a breath of fresh air for the industry.'

Exhibitors broke away from tradition, creating interactive spaces where attendees could get hands-on. Material science and smart manufacturing innovations were in the spotlight, complemented by acoustic performances and delicious street food vendors.

“Listen to Your Heart” – Hitting the right note

Plastribution knew it needed the perfect space for an event of this magnitude and the Heart of England Conference Centre delivered. Its vast open space, easy access from Birmingham Airport and major train stations and flexibility for creative exhibitor setups set the tone for a vibrant event.

No festival is complete without music. Tributes to legendary acts like The Jam and Kings of Leon, plus performances from familiar faces in the polymer industry, lit up the outdoor stage. The atmosphere was electric, with fire breathers, games and live entertainment. As the sun set, the energy soared, transforming into an exciting industry celebration.

FoPI 2024’s success was no accident. Months of planning went into crafting the perfect blend of innovation, networking and entertainment. Organisers worked closely with exhibitors and speakers to create an experience as dynamic as the industry itself.

“Back in Black” for 2025

With the dust barely settled on 2024’s debut, all eyes are now on FoPI 2025. Set for 11th September at the same venue, this year’s event is already in the works.

FoPI 2025 will build on the energy and success of 2024, refining what made it a hit while introducing new elements to keep the industry moving forward. Expect a fresh lineup of keynote speakers, more immersive exhibitor zones and cutting-edge tech demonstrations that push the boundaries of material science.

Topics such as enhancing manufacturing efficiency, reshoring production, smart manufacturing, AI and sustainability can be expected on the ‘Mainstage’. Networking will also take on a new dimension, with structured opportunities to foster connections.

The roadmap to FoPI 2025 is well underway, with teasers set to drop in the run-up to the event. Free tickets will officially be available from May, kicking off a full-throttle promotional campaign through the summer to drive excitement. With new partners and innovations in the pipeline, the countdown is officially on!

Listening to the “Wind of Change”

FoPI 2024 proved that corporate events can be an experience and not only just business. Plastribution blended fresh content with a spirit that makes learning, networking and discovering new tech exciting. With 2025 promising to turn up the volume even higher, one thing’s for sure: the show is just getting started!