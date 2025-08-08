Get ready for FoPI 2025

As the plastics industry faces mounting pressure to evolve, innovate and deliver on sustainability commitments, the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing has never been greater. Now in its second year, Plastribution’s Festival of Polymer Innovation (FoPI) is rapidly establishing itself as a must-attend event for professionals across the entire polymer value chain.

Taking place on 11th September 2025 at the Heart of England Conference & Events Centre, this one-day event features an impressive line-up of expert speakers, dynamic panel discussions and valuable networking opportunities, designed to inspire action and spark meaningful dialogue.

What inspired the launch of the Festival of Polymer Innovation, and what is its purpose?

Phil: We launched FoPI to create a platform where the polymer industry could come together for open, forward-thinking discussions. With innovation, sustainability and regulation reshaping our landscape, there was clearly a need for an event that didn’t just touch on these topics superficially but explored them in depth. FoPI provides a space for professionals to take stock of the challenges and opportunities and to leave with insights that can drive their businesses forward.

Matt: At its heart, FoPI is about uniting people. Whether you’re an OEM, designer, recycler or material producer, it’s an opportunity to collaborate, learn from one another and make connections across the supply chain. We were also determined to make it as accessible as possible, which is why it’s free to attend. We want to remove any barriers for those who wish to engage.

What makes FoPI different from other industry events?

Phil: The format is a big part of what sets us apart. This isn’t a trade show filled with product demos or sales pitches. It’s a carefully curated, conference-style event that puts the emphasis firmly on big ideas and practical solutions. That said, we know face-to-face interaction is vital, so we’ve included tabletop displays in the networking area to foster more informal conversations and engagement.

Matt: Our aim is for every attendee to walk away with knowledge they can apply directly in their roles, whether that’s fresh perspectives on achieving sustainability targets, sourcing innovative materials or understanding how to navigate an ever-shifting policy landscape.

What are some of the key topics or sessions on the 2025 agenda?

Phil: This year’s agenda has been shaped around what we see as the most important areas of innovation and challenge for the industry right now. For example, Engel will explore how AI can strengthen teams rather than replace them, examining the benefits that come from pairing artificial intelligence with expert human knowledge. AO Recycling will bring a retailer’s perspective on building a truly closed-loop approach to end-of-life domestic waste - could your old fridge become your new fridge?

We’re also excited to welcome Shell Polymers, who will discuss how their state-of-the-art polyethylene plant and innovative customer approach are creating competitive advantages in polyethylene markets such as extrusion and blow moulding. Solinatra will redefine bioplastics with a focus on fully natural materials for demanding applications, while Röhm, the owner of Plexiglas, will share new insights on PMMA compounds and their innovative solutions, extending beyond clear lenses. For the first time, we’re also hosting an expert panel to address the challenges of incorporating sustainable materials into supply chains - a topic that is top of mind for many attendees.

What’s your fondest memory of FoPI 2024?

Matt: Walking into the mainstage conference space for the first time was unforgettable. Seeing it lit up in the FoPI colours, with its impressive scale and visual displays, really brought home the sense that we’d created something special for the industry.

Phil: For me, it was hearing from attendees about how much value they’d taken away from the sessions. That feedback confirmed we were meeting a real need and delivering what we set out to achieve.

What are you most looking forward to for FoPI 2025?

Phil: Definitely the addition of panel discussions. I’m excited to see the debates and exchanges of ideas that emerge, which will give people a chance to explore different perspectives and perhaps even challenge their own thinking.

Matt: I’m looking forward to the diversity of our speaker line-up this year. There’s a mix of familiar faces and fresh voices, and I think that combination will make for a vibrant, engaging event. Plus, seeing returning attendees connect with newcomers always creates a fantastic energy.”

Who should attend and what will they gain from it?

Phil: If you’re involved in the polymer industry in any capacity, whether that’s commercial, technical, R&D or strategic planning, this event is designed for you. It’s an opportunity to step away from day-to-day pressures and focus on the bigger picture: how to navigate today’s challenges and plan for tomorrow’s opportunities.

Matt: Our goal is for people to leave feeling inspired, better informed and more connected to others in the industry. There’s something powerful about bringing together so many different parts of the supply chain in one place, all with a shared sense of purpose.

How can people register?

Matt: It’s easy, just visit www.polymerfestival.com. Attendance is free, but spaces are limited, so we encourage people to register early to avoid missing out. The Heart of England Conference & Events Centre is an ideal venue for a day of focused discussion, networking and collaboration. We can’t wait to welcome everyone there.