Global leaders return for Sustainable Packaging Summit 2024

Packaging Europe announced the return of its flagship event, the Sustainable Packaging Summit 2024, taking place on 12-13 November 2024 at the iconic Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam. This global gathering will once again serve as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration, bringing together leaders, innovators and changemakers from across the entire value chain to address the pressing challenges and opportunities in sustainable packaging.

Referred to as a “Davos Forum” for Sustainable Packaging, the summit will feature an expanded program designed to foster dialogue and drive meaningful change. New for 2024 is a deeper focus on early-stage research, allowing participants to explore next-generation packaging technologies and sustainability strategies. From innovations to breakthrough ideas, the agenda has been refreshed to ensure the event remains at the forefront of sustainability in the packaging industry.

Attendees can engage with expert speakers such as Virginie Helias from Procter & Gamble, Trent Huntington from Kraft Heinz, and Thais Blumer from Amazon. Key sessions will include high-level panels, interactive workshops, and start-up pitches, with highlights such as an EPR Masterclass, discussions on the role of biology in sustainable packaging, and deep dives into sustainability intelligence and strategy.

The event will welcome 600+ delegates, including representatives from leading companies such as Coca-Cola, P&G, Nestlé, PepsiCo, Danone, Honeywell, and many others. With unmatched networking opportunities throughout the summit, attendees will have the chance to connect with industry leaders, exchange ideas, and form strategic partnerships that can shape the future of sustainable packaging.

Tickets for the Sustainable Packaging Summit are now available, offering access to insightful sessions and key networking events. On the evening of 12th November, join fellow innovators at the exclusive Sustainability Awards dinner, an additional opportunity to celebrate excellence in sustainable packaging and network with visionaries in the field.

Visit packagingsummit.earth/amsterdam2024 for the full agenda and to secure your tickets.

The Sustainable Packaging Summit 2024 is more than just a two-day event: it’s a mission-driven platform committed to building a global community united by sustainability. Be part of the conversation and help shape the future of packaging.