Haitian UK presents the latest machinery from Haitian and Zhafir at Interplas 2026

Haitian UK is set to showcase high-performance, energy-efficient injection moulding solutions at Interplas 2026 (2-4 June). Event attendees will be able to find Haitian and Zhafir machines at the company’s stand, which will be in Hall 9, Stand Q30.

× Expand Haitian UK Haitian UK at Interplas previously.

We caught up with Haitian UK ahead of Interplas next month to find out what we can expect from their stand this year, as well as the company’s hopes for the show. During the three-day event, Haitian UK will be prioritising reconnecting with its customers, partners, and the plastics manufacturing community as a whole. Team members will be on hand to discuss the solutions it offers, as well as provide after-sales support.

Q&A: Haitian UK reveals Interplas 2026 line-up, while reminiscing on past editions

Interplas Insights: What is the highlight of your company’s booth at Interplas this year?

Haitian UK: At Interplas this year, the highlight of Haitian UK’s booth is our focus on demonstrating high-performance, energy-efficient injection moulding solutions tailored to the evolving needs of UK manufacturers.

We are showcasing the latest generation of Haitian and Zhafir machines, with particular emphasis on advanced servo-hydraulic and all-electric technologies that offer exceptional precision, repeatability, and significant energy savings. Visitors can also explore our smart manufacturing capabilities, including automation integration and AI-ready features designed to improve productivity and reduce operational costs.

In addition, our team is on hand to discuss bespoke solutions, after-sales support, and how Haitian UK continues to provide reliable, cost-effective machinery backed by strong local service and expertise.

Interplas Insights: What are you most looking forward to at Interplas 2026?

Haitian UK: At Interplas 2026, we’re most looking forward to reconnecting with customers, partners, and the wider plastics manufacturing community across the UK and beyond.

The event is a great opportunity for meaningful, face-to-face conversations. Whether that’s discussing current production challenges, exploring new project opportunities, or sharing insights on where the industry is heading. We’re particularly excited to engage with manufacturers who are looking to improve efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and adopt smarter, more automated processes.

Interplas also provides a valuable platform to see the latest innovations across the sector, and to demonstrate how Haitian UK continues to evolve, bringing reliable, high-performance machinery and strong local support to help our customers stay competitive in a changing market.

Interplas Insights: Tell us a funny anecdote from a past Interplas edition.

Haitian UK: Well, last year we were actually dry cycling the machine and using the Hilectro robot to move a multi-coloured part in and out of the cycle. We were asked (quite a lot) how we were able to mould a multi-coloured part so quickly on a single-shot machine. So, we had to explain that, for sustainability reasons, we weren’t actually moulding during the demonstration.

Catch more of our chat with Haitian UK in the April edition of the BP&R magazine.