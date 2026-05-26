Hardie Polymers highlight its reprocessed polymer options at Interplas 2026

Hardie Polymers is set to exhibit at Interplas 2026 (2-4 June). During the event, Hardie Polymers is hoping to meet customers, discuss current projects, and showcase its growing range of reprocessed polymer options. Event attendees can find Hardie Polymers in Hall 9, Stand Q51.

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At the company’s stand, they will be demonstrating how recycled materials can provide reliable, high-quality alternatives for various applications. Hardie Polymers will allow visitors to explore its range of reprocessed materials across multiple product categories – see, touch, and collect samples.

Additionally, the company will have Shore hardness sample packs available for attendees to collect, allowing engineers and product designers to compare different scales of hardness available for TPE polymer. Hardie Polymers team members will be on hand to discuss polymer sourcing, material selection, project requirements, and supply chain challenges.

Meanwhile, Rachel Aitken, a Hardie Polymers Account Manager, will take to the stage as part of Interplas’ educational programme. Event attendees can watch her presentation, ‘Reprocessed polymers in practice: From challenge to competitive advantage’, on Tuesday, 2nd June, from 12:45 to 13:15.