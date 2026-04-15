HASCO showcases efficiency and cost saving solutions at Interplas 2026

HASCO will be prioritising efficient and cost-saving innovations at Interplas 2026 (2-4 June). The company will be presenting a range of consumables (including HASCO, USA, and French standard couplings), as well as a variety of cooling solutions and hose systems at the event. Attendees can find HASCO in Hall 9, Stand H50.

× Expand Chris Whitlam HASCO will be exhibiting at Interplas again this year

HASCO will also be showcasing its technologies that work to minimise colour change downtime and improve material quality through the filtering out of impurities. In our chat with HASCO below, we also look back on how Interplas has changed over the years.

Q&A: HASCO reveals what to expect at Interplas 2026, while looking back at previous editions

Interplas Insights: What is the highlight of your company’s booth at Interplas this year?

HASCO: The highlight of our booth at Interplas this year is how we are showcasing practical, solution-driven innovations that help our customers improve efficiency and reduce costs. HASCO continues to be a pioneer in the industry, with a strong focus on understanding and responding to customer needs. A key part of this is demonstrating how our solutions can support energy savings, reduce the required machine size for moulds, and optimise overall process performance.

We are also highlighting technologies that minimise colour change downtime and improve material quality by filtering out impurities before they lead to issues such as blocked gates in hot runner systems or contamination of components. Alongside this, we are presenting our comprehensive range of consumables, including HASCO, USA, and French standard couplings, as well as an extensive portfolio of cooling solutions and hose systems, supported by our online hose configurator. Together with our proven range of standard mould components—the foundation of our business—we are delivering complete, reliable solutions that enable our customers to operate more efficiently and competitively.

Interplas Insights: What’s your fondest memory of Interplas?

HASCO: My fondest memories of Interplas are centred around reconnecting with people across the industry. It provides a valuable opportunity to strengthen long-standing relationships with customers, partners, and even competitors. The friendly banter on the stands reflects the unique character of the plastics sector, but above all, it is the strong sense of community that stands out. Interplas consistently brings the industry together in a way that few other events can.

Interplas Insights: How has Interplas changed since the first time you exhibited?

HASCO: This is my third Interplas with HASCO, and it has been encouraging to see the show continue to grow. As a key exhibition for the UK and Ireland, it remains an important platform for engaging with our core customer base and attracting decision-makers from leading companies across the region. What has changed most is the nature of the conversations, which are now increasingly focused on energy efficiency, environmental impact, and helping customers remain competitive. The emphasis has clearly shifted towards delivering smarter, more sustainable, and efficient solutions.

Keep your eye out for our full interview with HASCO coming in the April edition of the BP&R magazine.