HASCO has a lot to talk about at Interplas taking place 28.-30. September 2021. (Hall 4, Booth A12)

As the leading manufacturer of high-quality modular, standardised components as well as individually planned hot runner systems HASCO presents numerous new and further developments at the Interplas.

HASCO’s cooling system celebrates its 50th birthday

For 50 years, standardised components from HASCO have been enabling mouldmakers throughout the world to ensure efficient cooling of injection moulding tools. From nipples and couplings through to nozzles and hoses, HASCO offers the most comprehensive cooling range for modern mouldmaking. The comprehensive range of variant combination options guarantees future-oriented solutions for all challenges in cooling technology.

Customised ejector portfolio is extended

The ejector portfolio has been supplemented by a variety of ejector pins, ejector sleeves and flat ejector pins. With around 170 new additional versions in 13 product groups, HASCO offers maximum flexibility that allows individual selection of the most suitable products for every application.

Drilled thermal insulating sheets – pre-machined as standard

The new drilled thermal insulating sheets are provided as standard with pre-drilled holes for guide pillars, clamp plate screws, centering flange and fixing holes. Thermal insulating sheets machined ready for assembly offer considerable cost-saving potential in both installation and dismantling. They also save the mouldmakers the difficult machining work.

Cycle counters for high-temperature applications

The new mechanical cycle counters A5730HT/… and A57300HT/… mark a further addition to the counter range. They are used wherever there is a need to monitor process data. As a high-temperature version, the cycle counters can be used at temperatures of up to 200 °C.

Intuitive operation and precise control

HASCO hot runner presents the innovative control unit series Primezone H1281 /… as well as a new 4-zone control unit of the H1250 /… series Basezone. Both control units impress with their intuitive operation, precise control and maximum production reliability.

Streamrunner – the first additively manufactured hot runner manifold

The focus is also on the innovative Streamrunner. The world's first additively manufactured hot runner manifold on the market with the highest degree of freedom in design offers completely new possibilities in hot runner technology.