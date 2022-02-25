Plastic products perform a vital role in today’s healthcare sector, with their practical uses combining with hygienic properties enabling medical personnel to carry out essential and life-saving tasks.

Healthcare sector highlighted in 2022 student plastics design competition

This very topical theme has been turned into a competition brief by the annual Design Innovation in Plastics award, which is contested by university undergraduates all over the UK and Ireland. It has challenged them to come up with an innovative, multi-use product for use in any part of the healthcare sector, whether at home, in a hospital or another clinical setting.

Students must submit their projects by the end of March, when its panel of industry judges will examine the entries and choose their finalists.

Design Innovation in Plastics (DIP) is the longest running plastics competition of its kind in Europe, having been established in 1985. It is supported by the Institute of Materials Minerals and Mining, the Worshipful Company of Horners, and sponsored by leading design and plastics organisations, including Covestro.

Interplas Insights and British Plastics & Rubber Magazine is pleased to act in partnership with the competition. Keep an eye on our website and in our print editions for updates.