How do we nurture our future talent?

As voices become ever louder in opposition to plastic, how do we, as an industry, balance this perception? Despite the lack of scientific backing, this allows the myths against plastics to root and grow. Is this negativity making it difficult to attract future talent, and what can be done to reverse it?

To attract more students to polymer engineering careers in the UK, there needs to be a multi-pronged approach. This should focus on raising awareness, improving career guidance and fostering real-world experiences.

It requires engagement with students and parents early, highlighting the diverse opportunities in the industry and collaborating with schools and colleges to promote STEM subjects. Effective outreach is essential to broaden the talent pool and inspire young people from underrepresented groups into engineering and technology careers.

A major problem holding students back is a lack of knowledge about what they can achieve in engineering. They seek career advice from different sources depending on the stage of their educational career. For instance, pupils may look to their parents or guardians, while college students are more likely to ask career advisors. Making your business known to schools and colleges will open a dialogue, helping them understand that pursuing a career in plastic is worthwhile.

There are many areas where we can get involved, whether by direct engagement with our local school or college. There are also initiatives supported by the BPF, IOM3, Primary Engineer and The Great Science Share for Schools.

BPF Ambassador scheme

A good starting point is to undertake training with the BPF Ambassador scheme. With this initiative, polymer industry experts can teach children and students about the exciting world of polymers and engage them with the possibilities of science, engineering and manufacturing. The schemes empower individuals to share their career paths and explain the many opportunities available within the sector. It’s jointly run by the British Plastics Federation and Plastics Europe.

Polymer Study Tours

Engaging with teachers is also key to getting the message into schools. The Institute of Materials, Minerals & Mining (IOM3) promotes the Polymer Study Tours. These two-day residential CDP courses for secondary school design and technology teachers are free and curriculum-related. They're designed to showcase the UK plastics industry, improve subject knowledge, provide practical ideas for classroom teaching and highlight career opportunities.

Since their introduction in 1987 by the Worshipful Company of Horners, over 1,200 teachers attended, impacting a conservative estimate of over half a million young people. In 2025, the IOM3 are working with WHS Plastics, Bericap, Victrex, Biffa Polymers and Berry Global.

The aim is to add additional tours over the coming years to offer more teachers this opportunity on a regional basis. However, this is only possible if the IOM3 secures more funding. The Polymer Study Tours are entirely funded by the polymer industry, which allows teachers to attend for free and contributes towards their refreshments, accommodation, school cover and travel expenses. Each teacher’s place costs an average of £750, meaning it wouldn’t be possible to expand the initiative without further sponsorship.

Primary Engineer...The first steps

This is about bringing engineering into the classroom with Primary Engineer. It has been developed to enable schools to engage with engineering companies. A recent example of this is when Judson Smythe, representing MGS Technical Plastics Ltd, was able to engage with 140 young learners at St. Oswald's RC Primary School. It was delivered in partnership with Primary Engineer as part of their ongoing competition "If you were an engineer, what would you do?"

MGS Technical Plastics Ltd also works with the Education Business Partnership (NW), inviting students and teachers on-site for factory tours. Judson feels teachers are often keener on learning about what the plastics industry can offer and the various career opportunities available.

Design Innovation in Plastics Awards (DIP)

These awards encourage undergraduates to embrace polymers as a sustainable material. They run an annual design competition championing sustainability at different stages of the supply chain, including design, to achieve a circular plastics economy.

They were established in 1985 and are now the longest-running student plastics design competition in Europe. They helped kickstart many students into careers in design, with several setting up their own successful companies. In 2025, there were over seventy entries, which were reduced to six with the final judging on the 9th of May. This is where the students present the projects to a panel of judges. The winner will be announced on June 20th.

Great Science Share for Schools

This annual campaign spotlights young people’s scientific questions to encourage and inspire 5 to 14-year-olds to ask-investigate-share.