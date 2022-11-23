IMDA announces 2022 award winners

The In-Mould Decorating Association (IMDA) has announced the award winners for 2022.

Competition recognizing the best in in-mould labelling (IML), in-mould decorating (IMD) and in-mould electronics (IME).

MCC Verstraete picked up four awards in the following categories: ‘Best use of IML, Package or Container’, ‘Best In-Mould Label’ and ‘Sustainable Use of In-Mould Processes’.

Mathieu Nieuwenhuyse, General Manager Americas at MCC Verstraete said: “Being awarded 4 times in a competition dedicated to outstanding performances within in mould labelling, truly is an acknowledgement for our team and the amazing IML projects we get to print for our customers. We’re proud the judges recognize our entries for their innovative and sustainable approach, as these pillars are what we focus on in our day-to-day operations. It’s an honour taking these awards home, they’ll get a nice spot in our US headquarters.”

The winners of the following categories are as following:

Best Use of IML, Package or Container

Winner: Patàpain Salad Box

Brand Owner: Patàpain Moluder: Carty

The salad box of Patàpain is a bowl that is reusable, freezable, microwaveable and dishwasher proof. The packaging and the Reverse IML label have a very high resistance and the label is completely scratch resistant. Additionally, the packaging itself communicates these benefits to the consumer. Encouraging consumers to reuse the packaging.

Honorable Mention: Keter Decobox

Brand Owner: Curver Moulder: Keter

To differentiate these products from the competition, Keter regularly comes up with new and refreshing designs.

Responding to consumers trends and meeting the diverse needs of a wide-spread audience, Keter creates designs for kids and artwork for adults. Since Keter often needs to respond to consumer trends at a fast pace, a quick turnover for decoration technique is essential.

Best In-Mould Label

Winner: De Dames van Akkerlust

Brand Owner: De Dames van Akkerlust Moluder: Jokey Group

De Dames van Akkerlust is a new ice cream brand, which uses only 100% organic milk.