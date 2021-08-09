Interplas 2021 - Conference Preview

The CPD certified conference programme will once again feature at Interplas 2021 presenting a wide range of industry topics from renowned speakers. Whether it’s the latest product innovations, regulatory updates, medical plastics, packaging, or addressing challenges when it comes to the sustainability of plastics, there is something for everyone.

This year’s programme will be presented across two stages:

The Advancing UK Plastics Conference will see experts offer insights, opportunities and advice on how to work together as markets, trends and regulations continue to change. Speakers will discuss changes in the industry as a result of Brexit, COVID-19 and the net zero targets. There will also be topics presented from experts in areas such as medical, automotive, construction, extrusion and digital technologies.

The Sustainability Stage is new for 2021 and will give visitors the opportunity to hear about some of the solutions for recycling and waste management issues, material innovations, and importantly a look at what is really deemed as ‘sustainable’ when it comes to plastics. This stage will also feature expert speakers from industry associations on the latest policy developments and funding available.

With so much on offer for 2021, it is definitely worth checking out the full conference programme on the event platform which provides detailed information on all talks and speakers. For the time being, Charlotte Chambers, Conference Producer for Interplas, has selected a few highlights.

Women in Plastics: Attracting, Training Retaining and Talent

10:30-11:30, 30 September

Women in Plastics is back for 2021! The conference will feature a keynote panel session to discuss the ways in which we can boost careers and talent in the plastics industry. With diversity also being an important factor for employers, it will be interesting to hear the panellists touch on this topic to discuss how they’re approaching building out their teams and skillsets. Women in Plastics will also be hosting a coffee morning right before the session which will be a great opportunity for networking and meeting your industry peers!

Plastics Industry and Jaguar Land Rover in a Post Brexit/COVID World

Ian Ray, SME Plastics, Injection Moulding and Process, Jaguar Land Rover - 14:00-14:30, 28 September

With automotive being one of the largest users of plastic, you don’t want to miss Ian Ray explore the current trends and objectives in the industry. This talk will highlight how the market has changed so rapidly since COVID-19 and Brexit, and how this will impact that plastics industry.

What are the Biggest Challenges of Switching to Sustainable Plastics?

Dan Jarvis, Business Development Manger, Plastribution, - 12:50-13:10, 28 September

Whether to make the switch to sustainable plastics will be a decision that many organisations have to face, but how easy is it, and what are the difficulties that may come with this? Dan is prepared to answers these questions and discuss how these plastics compare to the traditional plastics that have been used by processors.

Regulatory Landscape for the Plastics Industry Post-Brexit

Dr Anna Gergely, Director, EHS Regulatory, Steptoe and Johnson LLP - 12:00-12:30, 28 September

With more than 20 years experience in law firms and cutting-edge industry knowledge in environmental legislation, Anna will provide great insight into the recent regulations that affect the plastics industry. Hear about regulations relating to the strategy for Plastics in a Circular Economy, the EU Green Deal, the revised regulatory framework for bio-plastics and the recent development related to Brexit.

Post-Industrial Waste and Your Next Business Opportunity

Carlo Pattini, Product Sales Manager, Bandera - 13:00-13:30, 30 September

The conference programme at Interplas will provide many talks that give tailored insight to the ways in which the UK plastics industry can lead the way in sustainable manufacturing, recycling and resource use. If you’re looking for a solution to re-use post-industrial scraps coming from film production, this is one you don’t want to miss. In this talk, Carlo will discuss how you can process the waste coming from a first blown film extrusion phase on a co-rotating twin-extruder, back into a blown film line to develop a second product.