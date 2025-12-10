Interplas 2026: Call for Papers

We’re back at it. Interplas 2026 is around the corner – quite literally – which means the conference programme is taking shape. And so we’re now on the lookout for you, our trusted industry experts, to deliver snappy, insightful presentations that tackle crucial issues in today’s UK manufacturing landscape.

We’re talking everything from sustainability, the circular economy and digitalisation through to policy, regulations and supply chains’ collaborations. We want to know what the future of the UK plastics industry looks like to you, current and upcoming challenges and the opportunities that can arise from them, as well as how we’re positioned to mitigate them through new digital solutions, materials development and other innovative applications.

Diversity is, as always, strongly encouraged, meaning we accept submissions from anyone and everyone – we want to see all of you shine up on stage. The more perspectives, the better!

Key Dates

Submission deadline: 15th January 2026

Confirmation email: 31st March 2026

The programme

We’re drafting a high-quality programme, which includes R&D presentations, technical case studies and in-depth panel discussions. We want to steer away from promotional talks or sales pitches – for those, we’ve put together a nice floor plan which comprises over 600 exhibitors across three halls, so you’re sorted!

Below are the submissions we’re welcoming. This list is by all means non-exhaustive, but a general guideline to get you on the right path:

Sustainability & Circular economy

Plastics pollution & Climate protection

Digitalisation & AI

Robotics & Automation

Industry 4.0 & Industry 5.0

3D printing in plastics

Policy, regulations & compliance

Government’s industrial strategy and industry alignment

Supply chains’ collaborations

Renewable Energy

Sorting & Waste Management

Energy efficiency & carbon footprint

Materials development & New technology

Recycling innovations

Skills & Training

Diversity & Inclusion

The future of the UK plastics industry

How to apply

Got a brilliant idea? Applying is easy - all you need to know is in the link below, but be aware of our requirements: https://interplasuk.com/newfront/page/conference

Submit a snappy, straightforward presentation title. Include the abstract (max 200 words). Add a speaker biography (max 100 words). Attach a high-resolution headshot.

You can also email giulia.daniele@rapidnews.com with the above information.

Speaker benefits

A complimentary VIP conference and exhibition pass including access to the VIP lounge.

Promotion as an official speaker on relevant marketing materials across Rapid News Group Media and other industry titles.

Unique opportunity to share market knowledge and start new discussions with stakeholders.

Networking opportunities with over 500+ exhibitors and 12,000 attendees including fellow speakers.

NOTE: Speakers are responsible for arranging their own hotel and travel arrangements. Interplas does not pay speakers to participate in the conference programme or to travel to the event.

Review process

Interplas thrives to deliver one of the most transparent speaker selection processes in the industry. The best submissions demonstrate that the speaker is a catalyst forinnovation and change. We'll make selections based on the following:

Concise objectives with actionable takeaways for attendees.

A unique take on the latest trends in technology that will inspire and educate.

A diverse voice and point of view.

Visible engagement, mobilisation, and enthusiasm on the topic.

The Interplas Advisory Board guides Rapid News Group on the strategic direction conference programme, speaker recommendations and content themes, and provides insights into the community. Speakers for 2023 were independently selected based on their area of expertise.