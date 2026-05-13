PlastikCity has announced the full line-up of its sold-out PlastikCity Pavilion at Interplas 2026 (2-4 June). During the event, the PlastikCity Pavilion (Hall 11, Stand F110) will bring 20 industry-leading partners from across the UK supply chain together in one place.

× Expand PlastikCity Interplas 2026 PlastikCity Pavilion line-up revealed

Originally launched in 2017, the PlastikCity Pavilion offers a cost-effective entry point for high-quality UK and Irish suppliers. SMEs are given a professional platform where they can showcase their expertise amongst the industry’s largest international players.

“The PlastikCity Pavilion has become a mainstay at Interplas, giving SMEs a fantastic opportunity to exhibit in a professional yet cost-effective way. We’ve seen first-hand how our pavilion exhibitors have grown their presence in the industry, and we’re excited to provide that same platform again for 2026,” said Will Clarke, Sales Director of PlastikCity. “The fact that several of our partners have rebooked with us in the pavilion is a real testament to the value it delivers, and we're also delighted to host many first-time exhibitors at Interplas. With a prime location on the show floor, look out for the PlastikCity banner hanging from the ceiling to find a wealth of goods and services all in one place.”

Duncan Wood, CEO of Interplas, added, “We are delighted to welcome the PlastikCity Pavilion back for Interplas 2026. This initiative has proven its value time and again, giving companies a stepping stone into the event and ultimately helping to strengthen the UK plastics industry. Interplas has been connecting the sector for over 75 years, and platforms like this ensure that innovation, expertise, and technology continue to reach the right audience.”

The Interplas 2026 PlastikCity Pavilion line-up