Intouch to present live miniature moulding machines built from LEGO bricks at Interplas 2026

Intouch Monitoring returns to Interplas 2026 with its most ambitious and interactive stand to date: four miniature moulding machines built from LEGO bricks.

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The company first exhibited at Interplas in 1999 under its original name, Outlook Manufacturing. Founded in 1997 by a production manager seeking better visibility of his own shop floor, Intouch was created with a clear purpose: to give manufacturers accurate, real time production data that drives measurable performance improvement. Today, Intouch is used by over 20,000 users globally and that same purpose is brought to life at this year’s exhibition.

At the centre of the stand are four detailed model injection moulding machines based on the FANUC Roboshot S180C and they’ll be running just like the real thing. The four machines are constructed from more than 10,000 LEGO bricks and over 400 unique elements and each machine has been connected into the Intouch production monitoring system. As the machines operate, live production data flows directly into Intouch dashboards in real time.

Andy Mangena, Operations Manager at Intouch Monitoring, explains: “Rather than just showing dashboards on a screen, we wanted visitors to see production monitoring working in real time on live machines. It allows them to clearly visualise how the system would operate inside their own factories.”

Visitors to Intouch’s stand (S30) will see...

Live machine status updates

Automatic downtime detection

Real time OEE calculations

Production data captured exactly as it would be in a full-scale manufacturing environment

All four models have been wired into the Intouch MES platform in the same way as a real installation. Signals are captured each time the machine cycles and are processed instantly to show the live status and performance. These are displayed live across devices such as phones, tablets and PCs, delivering complete production visibility anywhere, anytime.

Manufacturers attending Interplas 2026 are invited to visit Intouch at Stand S30 to see the miniature factory running live and explore how production monitoring can drive operational performance in their own facilities.