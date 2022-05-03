Italy’s new plastics show opens with exclusive focus on sustainability

Greenplast, a new exhibition dedicated to materials, technologies, and converting processes for plastics and rubber, with a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability, recovery and recycling, and energy efficiency, opened its doors in Milan this morning.

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

From the 3rd to the 6th of May 2022, Fiera Milano will host key stsakeholders from across the plastics supply chain.

Greenplast is organised by Promaplast srl (a service company of Amaplast – the Italian Plastics and Rubber Processing Machinery and Moulds’ Manufacturers Association). In a statement, the organisation said the new event will retain the emphasis on other key themes such as ‘Made in Italy’, and Industry 4.0, which are typically seen at its sister event, Plast (the next edition of Plast is to be held in September 2023).

Promaplast managing director Mario Maggiani said: “This is an event designed to promote exchange among the various players in an industry that seeks to highlight its strongly innovative character, capable of providing responses to - or even anticipating - growing demand for technology from a continuously evolving market. It is our hope that Greenplast will also contribute to establishing that plastic - at times challenged, especially by those outside the industry - as well as being essential and versatile, is also an absolutely sustainable material.”

Visitors to the show floor can expect to see:

Virgin, low-impact, low-carbon-footprint raw materials, secondary raw materials, biopolymers, and additives;

Semi-finished and finished products made from innovative, recycled, or biologically sourced materials;

Machinery, equipment, moulds, and systems that combine low energy consumption with high performance, high-efficiency processing and are able to use innovative, recycled and/or biologically sourced materials;

Systems and machinery for the selection, processing, and recycling of plastics and rubber, both in-line and post-consumption;

Support and consulting services for plastics and rubber production generally (from injection moulding to extrusion, from blow moulding to thermoforming, etc.) and recovery and recycling;

Public corporations, consortia, and organisations active in plastics and rubber recycling.

Visitors will also be able to discover low-environmental-impact industrial best practices also at Packaging Speaks Green, the international forum sharing the Milan fairgrounds in concomitance with Green.

This conference is “dedicated to developing the culture of sustainability and the circular economy in the packaging and plastics sectors” according to the organisers. A 4-day exhibition with leading international brands such as Alibaba, Ferrarelle, and Nestlé, teachers, researchers, institutions, and national and international consortia.

Dave Gray, head of content at InterplasInsights.com, is chairing the ‘Focus on Plastics and Recycling’ session taking place on Thursday 5th May. The session will take place from 10am-12.12pm, and will feature speakers from LyondellBasell, Petcore Europe, Montello and more.

In its third edition, Packaging Speaks Green is organised with the support of Amaplast and UCIMA (Italian Packaging Machinery Manufacturers’ Association).

Greenplast is being held in parallel with Ipack-Ima, international exhibition for the packaging industry (together with the specialised Pharmintech), Print4All (dedicated to commercial and industrial printing), and Intralogistica Italia (systems for industrial materials handling, warehouse management, materials storage, and picking).