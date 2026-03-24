Jenco to highlight its new generation of vacuum loading equipment at Interplas 2026

Jenco will be exhibiting its Diamond Range of vacuum loaders at Interplas 2026 (2-4 June). The range represents a complete engineering redesign, incorporating decades of real-world application knowledge, with the aim of providing improved efficiency, durability, and ease of maintenance. Event attendees can find Jenco in Hall 9, S120.

× Expand Jenco Jenco at Interplas 2023

In the last edition of Interplas, in 2023, Jenco celebrated its 60th anniversary by unveiling its Diamond Range of vacuum loaders. Three years later, the company will be introducing the new features that the Range now has to offer.

Key features of Jenco’s new Diamond Range of Vacuum Loaders:

Designed with Industry 4.0 in mind.

Boasts brushless motors, reducing maintenance requirements.

Features full Siemens PLC touch control, a modular design, and electropolished 340 stainless steel.

Available in air, single-phase, and 3-phase system options.

Q&A: Jenco outline its hopes for Interplas 2026

Interplas Insights: What is the highlight of your company’s booth at Interplas this year?

Jenco: The highlight of our stand will be the new generation of Jenco vacuum loaders, our Diamond Range of material handling equipment. While hopper loaders originally built our reputation in the 1970s, the systems we are showcasing today represent a complete engineering redesign, developed and manufactured at our Northamptonshire facility. These systems incorporate decades of real-world application knowledge and have been refined to deliver improved efficiency, durability, and ease of maintenance.

Visitors will see robust, precision-built equipment designed for modern plastics processing, but more importantly, they will see the difference that genuine in-house design and UK manufacturing make when systems are engineered around the customer’s process rather than supplied as standardised equipment.

Interplas Insights: Describe your Interplas booth in three words and explain why you picked them.

Jenco: Engineered. Reliable. Adaptable.

Engineered reflects our commitment to genuine in-house design and manufacturing. Every Jenco system is developed by our own engineers and built in the UK to solve specific process challenges.

Reliable represents the core expectation of materials handling equipment. Processors rely on conveying systems to perform consistently day after day, and durability and long-term performance are fundamental to our designs.

Adaptable highlights our application-led approach. No two plastics processing environments are identical, and our systems are engineered to accommodate different materials, plant layouts and production requirements.

Interplas Insights: What would you like people to walk away with after visiting your booth at Interplas?

Jenco: We would like visitors to leave with the understanding that Jenco is a serious, independent UK manufacturer capable of delivering engineered materials handling solutions, not just supplying equipment.

Our aim is to show processors that there is an alternative to multinational suppliers: a company that combines decades of experience, in-house engineering capability and responsive technical support.

Ultimately, we want visitors to see Jenco as a long-term engineering partner that understands their process, designs systems around their needs and supports them throughout the life of the equipment.

Keep your eye out for our full interview with Jenco coming in the April edition of the BP&R magazine.