KraussMaffei at JEC 2025

At the JEC trade fair in Paris (March 4 - 6, 2025, hall 6, stand G104), KraussMaffei will present a diverse selection of exhibits on composites technologies and the printCore industrial pellet extruder live in action. These underline the company's expertise in developing and implementing complete production lines for plastic components, from planning to series production.

Customised manufacturing solutions for growth markets

KraussMaffei is focusing on lightweight and structural components for the automotive industry, including a carbon rim and battery housing for electric vehicles, manufactured using the high-pressure RTM process. The company will present innovative exhibits with self-healing surfaces, manufactured using the ColorForm process. With the new battery encapsulation technology, KraussMaffei also offers a solution for protecting battery cells with highly reactive polyurethane, tailored to the requirements of modern electric vehicles in the automotive industry.

A tractor mudguard manufactured using the long fibre injection process (LFI) will also be presented at the trade fair. This technology combines cost efficiency for small production quantities with many surface design options such as thermoformed foils or artificial leather. This results in flexible and versatile solutions for various applications in the commercial and agricultural sectors.

In the construction industry, KraussMaffei relies on the pultrusion process to produce durable, corrosion-resistant profiles and concrete reinforcements. Visitors will be able to inspect profiles for windows, reinforcing bars and other applications.

Pultruded profiles from KraussMaffei's subsidiary Pultrex also offer innovative solutions for renewable energies, such as for the assembly of solar panels and rotor blade belts used in large wind turbines. These components are lightweight, durable and can withstand high loads.

Mobility Planet: From sport to the automotive world

Golf clubs, bicycles, and now automotive: Taiwanese composite specialist Advanced International Multitech (AIM) is expanding its portfolio with KraussMaffei to include high-pressure RTM technology. A state-of-the-art complete system with sophisticated tooling produces high-quality carbon rims that impress with precision and performance.

A special highlight is the carbon rim, which was honoured by the jury of the JEC Innovation Planets and will be presented at the renowned Mobility Planet. KraussMaffei and AIM are setting new standards in the combination of lightweight construction and automotive technology.

Additive manufacturing - a technology of the future

At JEC World in Paris, KraussMaffei will present innovative solutions for industrial and large-format additive manufacturing. The focus will be on the printCore extruder, which sets new standards in large-format 3D printing with its high output and flexible integration into industrial robots and gantry systems.

One highlight is the seamless integration of the printCore extruder into robot solutions that enable highly dynamic and flexible production, ideal for complex geometries and varying component sizes. This opens up new application possibilities beyond prototyping and ensures reliable industrial production.

KraussMaffei will demonstrate the system's performance in a live print cell with robot configuration. The solution on show is aimed at companies that want to integrate customised and scalable additive manufacturing processes into their production, based on proven industry standards and established safety concepts.

System solutions from the idea to series production

KraussMaffei offers complete system solutions, ranging from customised dispensing machines to fully integrated system concepts with automation and post-processing. The company also manufactures customised moulds that are precisely tailored to the customer's specific requirements.

KraussMaffei experts will be on hand at the JEC to advise visitors from the concept phase through to final implementation and to find the optimum solution for individual requirements.