KraussMaffei will bring its new MC7 controller to Interplas 2026

KraussMaffei will be showcasing its new MC7 controller at Interplas 2026 (2-4 June). The controller will be integrated into the company’s third-generation PX 80-tonne production cell. Event attendees can locate KraussMaffei in Hall 10, Stand L98/L100.

× Expand Richard Mumford KraussMaffei Technologies previously exhibiting at Interplas

The company previously exhibited the MC7 solution at K 2025 as part of its “Pioneering Plastics – Performance. Perfected. For you,” theme at the event. At Interplas, the solution will produce parts designed with sustainability in mind.

Key features of the MC7 controller:

Boasts intuitive operation, enhanced architecture, and high safety standards.

Meets the future requirements of the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), with increased protection against cyberattacks.

The web-based visualisation concept offers intuitive user guidance, a clear display, and extended functionality.

The interface provides setup, operation, and maintenance processes.

Ensures increased efficiency in everyday production.

Q&A: KraussMaffei looks ahead to Interplas 2026 and 2029

Interplas Insights: What will be the highlight at your stand this year?

KraussMaffei: The centrepiece of our stand this year is the new MC7 controller, integrated into our third‑generation PX 80‑tonne production cell. This system showcases an exceptionally compact footprint, with the robot fully enclosed within the machine’s guarded area. The cell will be producing parts designed with sustainability at their core, demonstrating how advanced automation and responsible manufacturing can go hand in hand.

Interplas Insights: What impression do you hope visitors will leave with?

KraussMaffei: We want visitors to walk away with a clear understanding that KraussMaffei is a true technology leader — a company focused on delivering solutions that make our customers’ production more competitive, more efficient, and above all, more sustainable. Our goal is to show that innovation isn’t just about performance; it’s about shaping the future of manufacturing responsibly.

Interplas Insights: What can we expect from KraussMaffei in the coming years?

KraussMaffei: KraussMaffei will continue to push boundaries and develop new technologies that support the evolving needs of the plastics industry. We are committed to bringing our latest innovations to Interplas 2029, ensuring the UK market has access to world‑leading solutions.

Keep your eye out for our full interview with KraussMaffei coming in the April edition of the BP&R magazine.