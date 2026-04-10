Labotek focuses on Sustainable Integration at Interplas 2026

Labotek will be co-exhibiting with Ferlin Plastics Automation and Getecha GmbH at Interplas 2026. Their stand, located in Hall 10, K70, will be following the theme of ‘Sustainable Integration’. This will be evidenced by the integration of solutions from each company to form a complete, fully integrated system.

× Expand Richard Hird Labotek previously at Interplas.

Labotek, the UK sales and service partner for Getecha GmbH, will introduce the GETECHA RS 150 at Interplas 2026. The solution is a versatile hopper-fed granulator ideal for both the manual and automatic feeding of sprues and rejected parts via the handling systems of injection moulding machines.

Key features of the GETECHA RS 150:

Boasts a compact footprint, making it ideal for integration into injection moulding machines.

The 3-knife rotor ensures high regrind quality at a low cutting speed.

Soft plastics like TPE can be reliably processed into recyclable regrind.

Sprues and small, faulty parts are shredded economically and quietly.

Enhanced accessibility and reliability.

Minimises dust build-up.

Q&A: Reminiscing about previous Interplas’ with Labotek

Interplas Insights: What is the highlight of your company’s booth (Labotek, GETECHA & Ferlin) at Interplas this year?

Labotek: Our theme for Interplas 2026 is Sustainable Integration, where the individual exhibits from Labotek A/S, Ferlin Plastic Automation, and Getecha GmbH will be connected to demonstrate a complete, fully integrated system.

At the heart of the display will be an energy‑efficient Labotek Drying System, paired with a Getecha Granulator and linked directly to a Ferlin Gravimetric Blender, showcasing a true closed‑loop solution.

As with all Labotek dryers, the exhibit will feature the Labotek Energy Saving System (LESS), alongside a range of additional energy‑saving technologies presented on the stand.

Visitors will also be able to see the latest Getecha Granulator, designed with an easy‑clean cutting chamber for fast and safe maintenance.

Completing the system is the Ferlin Gravimetric Blender, proven to reduce material costs through accurate and consistent batch blending.

Interplas Insights: What’s your fondest memory of Interplas?

Labotek: My fondest memory was visiting Interplas for the first time in 1984, where my colleague & I were tasked with delivering a sample of masterbatch for one of the machinery exhibitors to use. Having left school just 3 months prior, it was the sense of wonder of an industry that I have been involved in all these years later.

Interplas Insights: How has Interplas changed since the first time you exhibited?

Labotek: People often reminisce about the days when Interplas filled eight halls of the NEC, with some machinery manufacturers commanding an entire hall of their own, with Interplas being part of the major international plastics exhibition cycle.

After reaching a low point in 2008, Interplas has since undergone a renaissance, re‑establishing itself as the showcase for the very best of the UK plastics industry.

Keep your eye out for our full interview with Labotek coming in the April edition of the BP&R magazine.