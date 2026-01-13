LG Electronics spotlights circularity at CES 2026

LG Electronics reaffirmed its commitment to circularity at CES 2026. The company outlined its measurable progress as well as its dedication to embedding circular economy principles throughout the entire product lifecycle. Along with its "Better Life for All" ESG vision, LG is focusing on innovation, partnerships and consumer engagement to minimise environmental impact.

The company’s circularity goals were highlighted at a CES circularity session exploring the future of sustainable design, responsible resource use, and cross-industry collaboration. LG's thoughts on meaningful progress toward a circular economy requiring coordinated action across technology, policy, business, and consumer behaviour was discussed.

“Circularity is not a single initiative; it's a system-wide transformation,” said LG Electronics USA Senior Vice President John I. Taylor. “Through innovation, collaboration and transparent goals, LG is committed to the transition to a circular economy while delivering on our ESG commitments and our Better Life for All vision.”

Cost is a significant barrier to the acceleration of global circularity, for example recycled or next-generation materials are typically 10-20% more expensive than conventional alternatives. LG is investing in technology development and scaling up to close this gap, making sustainable choices more accessible.

LG is also helping to strengthen consumer education and communication to motivate customers’ involvement in used product and packaging collection initiatives, with clear guidance on how and where products can be returned/recycled.

Looking ahead to the future

LG has set out a series of ambitious goals to advance circularity by 2030, including:

Applying 600,000 tons of recycled plastics across its products by 2030, 188,000 tons were already utilised as of 2024.

Also, by 2030, LG hopes to collect 8 million tons of waste globally, the company has already surpassed 5.01 million tons cumulatively since 2006.

These commitments are supported by a four stage, resource circulation system, made up of the following stages: