Listgrove at Interplas 2026

Listgrove will be attending Interplas 2026, joining manufacturers, innovators, and industry leaders from across the plastics, packaging, recycling, and wider manufacturing sectors at the NEC Birmingham. Visitors can meet the Listgrove team at Hall 8 Stand AA10 throughout the exhibition.

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As the UK’s leading plastics industry exhibition, Interplas remains an important meeting point for businesses navigating investment, transformation, sustainability targets, skills shortages, succession planning, and the future of manufacturing talent across the sector.

Celebrating more than 50 years of unbroken plastics industry specialism, Listgrove continues to support organisations globally across plastics, packaging, chemicals, recycling, and associated manufacturing sectors.

Our support includes:

Executive search, interim projects and succession planning

Commercial, technical and operational recruitment

HR consultancy, audits and organisational support and outplacement

M&A, CAPEX investment, expansion and relocation support

Specialist expertise in bio-based, circular and sustainability-driven markets

In-house psychometric assessment for leadership and future potential

Evolving workforce challenges across manufacturing

As investment across the sector continues to accelerate, many organisations are facing increasing pressure to secure specialist technical, operational, commercial, and leadership talent within an increasingly competitive market.

While apprenticeships and training remain important, many businesses are also recognising the growing challenge around retention, succession planning, specialist replacement hiring, and long-term knowledge transfer across key strategic areas of manufacturing.

As the industry continues to evolve through sustainability, automation, digitalisation, and operational transformation, access to adaptable and transferable talent is becoming increasingly important to long-term business success.

With an unparalleled network across industry sectors and throughout the supply chain, Listgrove is uniquely positioned to reconnect experienced industry professionals, identify transferable expertise, and support businesses navigating increasingly complex workforce challenges.

Supporting growth, transformation, and international expansion

Recent projects have included supporting organisations through leadership appointments, commercial team expansion, specialist technical recruitment, succession planning initiatives, and international growth strategies across Europe, North America, and wider global markets.

From global manufacturers and specialist engineering businesses to emerging innovators focused on circular economy and advanced materials technologies, Listgrove continues to support organisations navigating growth, transformation, restructuring, and evolving workforce demands.

Interplas 2026 will provide an opportunity to meet key members of the Listgrove leadership, operations and client services team, including:

Leadership

Jane Edwards – Managing Director

Ryan Kirby – Global Sales Director

Airelle Charra – Marketing Director

Global Operations Team

Conrad Taylor – Global Operations Director, Executive

Andy Zanin – Global Operations Director

Jason Hutchison – Senior Business Manager

Client Services

Emily Parkes – Client Services Manager

The exhibition will provide opportunities for the Listgrove team to reconnect with long-standing industry contacts, clients, candidates, media partners, exhibitors, and trade association representatives across the UK plastics and packaging sectors, including the wider British Plastics Federation network.

Visitors attending Interplas are invited to meet the team at Hall 8 Stand AA10 to discuss hiring trends, workforce transformation, leadership recruitment, succession planning, international growth, and wider organisational support strategies for 2027 and beyond.

Listgrove will also be attending future industry events including Fakuma 2026 and NPE 2027, providing further opportunities to reconnect throughout the year ahead.