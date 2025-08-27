MEAF Machines is set to launch two new machine series at K 2025

MEAF Machines will launch two new machine series at K 2025. Each series will be based on the patented Xtender technology. The MDX-IV is designed to increase the intrinsic viscosity (IV) and enhance the decontamination properties of rPET material. Additionally, the machine is tailored for the use of recycled PET material in the packaging, recycling, and film & sheet production sectors.

The EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) outlines targets for recycled content in packaging, with a minimum of 30% recycled content for PET packaging, and 10% for other contact-sensitive packaging by 2030. The MDX-IV can upcycle materials with a lower IV to better quality, higher IV materials. This will help customers remain competitive as they have access to greater flexibility when using different streams of regrind material, especially when raw material prices of virgin material are lower than those of regrind.

MEAF Machines will also introduce its MDX-DEO machine at the K Show. The machine stands for decontamination and deodorisation, and is designed for the processing and upcycling of recycled and post-consumer thermoplastics, including PP, PE, and PS. This machine is expected to aid customers in the packaging, recycling, film & sheets markets as well as in the production of carpet-backing and automotive interior components. In the previously mentioned sectors, using recycled materials is very limited because of the odour and volatile component requirements.

“With our revolutionary new MDX-series, we give polymer processors more options to reduce their dependence on virgin materials and adhere to the EU packaging directive, while simultaneously reducing their CO2 footprint,” said Roald de Bruijne, Sales Manager at MEAF Machines. “Importantly, this can be achieved without compromising on the quality of their products or a large increase in their energy consumption. At MEAF, we pride ourselves on developing the new MDX-IV and MDX-DEO series in line with our core values: high quality, compact machines, with low energy consumption and with a very competitive price tag.”