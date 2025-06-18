MeetingPack 2026 registration is now open

Registration for the seventh edition of MeetingPack, scheduled for 21-22 April 2026, is now open. The agri-food packaging value chain-oriented event will be hosted at the Museu de les Ciències Príncipe Felipe in the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia. Proposals for presentations will be accepted until the 30th of September.

MeetingPack focuses on barrier packaging for the agri-food sector. The event, organised by AIMPLAS and AINIA, aims to bring together key players from across the food packaging value chain to discuss the opportunities and challenges presented by sustainability.

The previous edition of the event saw nearly 300 professionals from 11 different countries, including packaging manufacturers, food companies, distributors, technology centres, and institutional representatives. Participants will be able to attend presentation sessions, visit the exhibition area, use dedicated networking spaces, and tour sponsors’ stands.

MeetingPack 2026 will be structured around the following eight thematic blocks:

Innovative materials for sustainable packaging production I.

Sustainability in flexible barrier packaging.

Sustainability in rigid barrier packaging.

Packaging strategies to meet 2030 objectives.

Innovative materials for sustainable packaging production II.

Packaging reuse.

Recycling processes.

Packaging trends and consumer and retail needs.

Companies interested in sponsoring the upcoming event can choose between various sponsorship categories and packages. Sponsors will be presented with the opportunity to actively participate through presentations, moderating programme sessions, or by presenting awards. Additionally, depending on sponsorship category, companies can book exhibition space in the main hall, and booth locations will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.