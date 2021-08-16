Meusburger to showcase Screw plug with sealing cone at Interplas 2021

Meusburger will be showcasing its screw plug with sealing cone at Interplas 2021.

Is your screw plug leaky? With the exclusive sealing cone variant from Meusburger, you can prevent exactly that. Installation effort is 80 per cent easier compared to conventional products thanks to the elimination of the Teflon sealing tape and the immediate tightness of the holes.

A huge time-saver and the perfect fit

Bothering with the sealing on screw plugs is often very time consuming. The laborious application of sealing bands (Teflon sealing tape) can be avoided by using the plastic screw plug from Meusburger. A lot of time is therefore saved both in this step and during revisions, as cleaning the thread is no longer necessary. Compared to the conical screw plugs, the sealing cone variant seals the mould perfectly. During machining, just the thread chamfer is made slightly larger, so the screw does not protrude. This is not only more practical, but also looks much better! A screw plug with collar and sealing washer means increased machining effort and requires more space. But this can be avoided by using our plastic screw.

The environmentally friendly option

The screw plug by Meusburger is made up of 95 per cent recycled plastic, this means valuable resources are saved. It is ideal for sealing holes for liquid and gas. The screw is suitable for up to 10 bar pressure and temperatures up to 95 °C. The Meusburger range covers a wide variety of thread sizes including the M10x1, which is one of the most common variants.

Visit Meusburger in hall 4, booth A20