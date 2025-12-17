Micronora will return from 29 September to 2 October 2026

Micronora will be back in Besançon, France, from 29 September to 2 October 2026. The international microtechnology and high precision trade fair showcases the world’s sub-millimetric technology ecosystem, including R&D, engineering, manufacturing techniques, subcontracting, tooling, metrology, assembly, and the integration of complex systems, and how the technology can solve complex challenges felt in demanding industries.

Companies that attend Micronora can design, produce, and control components capable of functioning with a margin of error measured in microns. Microtechnology can now be applied to all sectors, resulting in innovations from the next generation of medical implants and optimised aeronautical sensors to the improved precision of watch movements and more secure military systems.

Micronora offers an immersive experience, the Zoom event, at its trade fairs. The experience is a cross between an exhibition and a laboratory, demonstrating how vital microtechnology is in a specific area. In 2026, the trade fair will showcase the vital ways in which microtechnology is driving the aeronautics, space, and defence industries.