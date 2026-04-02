Moretto in Motion: Experience, learn, innovate

Moretto has launched the Moretto in Motion 2026 tour, a roadshow that brings the most advanced technologies for the plastics processing industry directly to customers' premises.

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The event calendar starts in Italy, before expanding to key markets within and outside of Europe, spanning Poland, Germany, Croatia, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, up to arriving in England.

It is an exclusive innovation hub where customers can appreciate the quality, precision engineering, and energy efficiency of Moretto products. An immersive experience featuring expert-led presentations, practical simulations, and interactive technical demonstrations. Moretto technology on site enables the company to foster a closer connection with customers, supporting immediate analysis of their needs and real-time explanations of how the proposed solutions can enhance productivity and improve plastics processing.

The Moretto in Motion offers a comprehensive overview of Moretto's integrated solutions for plastics processing industry, covering conveying, drying, dosing, storage, granulation, temperature control and cooling. With 169 international patents, Moretto is a leading choice for clients seeking superior technology and operational efficiency.

Believing that sharing expertise drives innovation and that the input of younger generations is vital for new perspectives, the tour includes stops at technical institutes and universities. This initiative combines professional experience with students creativity to bridge the gap between education and the world of work.

The tour aims to foster strategic synergies, provide technical advice and tailor-made solutions in an increasingly demanding plastics industry.