Moving the plastics industry forward

Interplas has always been a platform for innovation, and after three years away, Flegg Projects is coming back with greater capability, broader reach and more to offer the plastics sector than ever before, as part of the Ainscough Industrial Services Ltd. 📢

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While OEMs design machinery and manufacturers put it into operation, there is a critical stage that connects the two. The safe movement, positioning, and installation of complex equipment is where projects are won or lost. That’s where we play our role. From injection moulding machines to large-scale production lines, we support the plastics industry by ensuring equipment is moved, installed, and integrated reliably, helping businesses stay operational and ready for what comes next.

Experience in plastics

With over 50 years of machinery moving and logistics experience, supporting plastics manufacturers is a well established part of what we do. Each year, our teams handle high-value assets across the sector, including injection moulding machines, extruders, and specialist production equipment, both across the UK and internationally. What underpins this is not just equipment, but experience. Our teams bring consistency, careful planning, and a strong focus on safety to every project. Many have worked together for years, giving customers confidence that complex moves will be delivered in a structured and controlled way.

We’ve built long standing relationships across the sector, including our work with FANUC. Over the past six years, we have supported the movement of machinery from their UK facility through to positioning and installation at customer sites. This continuity helps ensure equipment is delivered ready for production, with minimal disruption to operations.

Supporting the ever-evolving plastics industry

Since 2023, the plastics industry has continued to adapt. Supply chains remain under pressure, operating costs are changing, and expectations around sustainability and efficiency are increasing. At the same time, digitalisation is influencing how factories are planned and operated.

As the industry evolves, so do the requirements around how machinery is delivered, installed, and relocated. Projects are becoming more integrated, timelines tighter, and coordination across multiple stakeholders more important. Our role is to support that shift by providing a structured, dependable approach to machinery movement and installation helping customers manage complexity with confidence.

Stronger Together as part of Ainscough Industrial Services

Since our last appearance at Interplas, we have become part of Ainscough Industrial Services (AIS Group), marking an important step in our development. The AIS Group provides end-to-end industrial relocation and installation services across the UK and Europe, bringing together specialist companies including AIS Vanguard, AIS Eurelo, AIS Wind Energy, AIS VIG Industrial, and Flegg Projects.

Being part of the Group strengthens what we can offer:

Access to a wider network of engineers and specialist equipment across the UK and Europe

Increased operational capacity, with over 350 employees across 15 locations

Greater flexibility to support larger or more complex projects

Broader service capability, from single machine moves to full turnkey relocation programmes

Importantly, this growth builds on existing strengths rather than changing how we work. The same standards, planning approach, and team ethos remain at the core of delivery.

As Jayson Flegg explains: “We’ve built a strong foundation, not just in the services we offer, but in the people behind them. Continuing to grow that capability across the UK and Europe, while staying true to our standards, is what will define the next stage of the business.”

This combined capability allows us to support customers with a more complete, joined up service from initial planning through to final installation, all delivered as one coordinated team.

A consistent approach, wherever the project

Whether a project is delivered in the UK or across mainland Europe, the focus remains the same: clear planning, open communication, and a consistent standard of delivery. Being part of the wider AIS Group means that approach is now supported by greater resource and geographic reach. It allows us to respond more effectively to customer requirements, particularly where projects involve multiple sites, tight timelines, or cross-border coordination.

As Jayson Flegg adds: “Consistency is key. Customers expect the same standards wherever the work is delivered. What the AIS Group brings is the ability to support that with greater capability across the UK and Europe. It’s about combining experienced people, careful planning, and a collaborative approach to deliver the right outcome.”

Visit us on Stand V120/V112 at Interplas