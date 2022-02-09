Need to incorporate recycled content into your packaging?

The British Plastics Federation (BPF), in association with Plastics Europe, is set to hold a key seminar containing crucial guidance for packaging manufacturers or importers looking to incorporate recycled plastics into their products.

With the UK government’s Plastic Packaging Tax set to take effect 1 April 2022, charged at a rate of £200 per tonne of non-compliant packaging manufactured or imported, the industry is bracing for the impact of the new charges.

Tim Chandler, Senior Policy Advisor, Food Contacts Material Food Additives, Food Standards Agency (FSA) will kick the half-day event off, answering attendees’ questions about legislative requirements for plastic and recycled plastic in food contact applications.

William Guest, Sustainable Packaging Manager, Tesco, will explain the retail giant’s policies for incorporating recycled content, as well as food contact packaging from recycled content.

From a manufacturer’s perspective, Adam Bolsover, Quality and Technical Manager at St. Johns Packaging will present on what he thinks are the five biggest issues hindering recycled content, and will provide an insight into how these barriers can be overcome and what their impact will be.

Inna Knelsen, Senior Manager at the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC), and Mireia Boada, Project Manager of Plastics Recyclers Europe, will provide an overview of progress with their respective organisations’ certification schemes.

The ISCC certification scheme focusses on the sourcing of renewable feedstocks for product manufacturing (alongside other aspects, while EuCertPlast (Plastics Recyclers Europe’s certification) is aimed at standardising a process for plastics recycling in Europe. It focuses on traceability of plastic materials (throughout the entire recycling process and supply chain), and on the quality of recycled content in the end-product.

Upcoming changes mean that UK and overseas suppliers are increasingly aware of the need to incorporate more recycled plastic into their packaging. Italian firm Gualapack is one of the latest players to incorporate recycled plastic content into its food packaging products, with the caps it produces for UK brand Ella’s Kitchen now using certified circular polymers from SABIC’s TRUCIRCLE portfolio.

Details and prices for attendance are as below, and readers can register here: https://www.bpf.co.uk/events/the-challenges-of-incorporating-recycled-content.aspx

Date: 24 March 2022

Time: 13:00 - 16:55

Location: Online

BPF and Plastics Europe Members: £75 + VAT

Affiliate Rate: £99 + VAT

Non-Members: £149 + VAT

Student Rate: £9.99 + VAT