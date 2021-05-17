New hybrid conference by RECOUP

× Expand Shutterstock

RECOUP have announced their 2021 Conference will be a live delegate attendance Conference which will also allow viewing via a web link.

The Conference, which will welcome Tom Heap, of BBC Countryfile and Radio 4 Costing the Earth, again to the stage to moderate the morning sessions will be held at KingsGate Conference Centre, Peterborough, on 30th September 2021.

Anne Hitch, Citizen & Stakeholder Engagement Manager, at RECOUP, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer opportunities for delegates to be able to network and meet in person this year alongside, the ability for remote viewing. We are working closely with the venue to ensure the safety of all attendees and have made changes to the programme allowing for all sessions to take place in the large auditorium.”

The day-long Conference offers both members and non-members of RECOUP the opportunity to exhibit at the venue as well as the opportunity to attend a networking dinner the evening prior to the Conference at the Holiday Inn West, Peterborough.